SOUTH TEXAS – They were launched into the skies in Games of Thrones, but in Texas dragons apparently prefer the beach, literally.

Visitors to the Father Island National Seashore are discovering blue dragons on the beaches, and while they may not be the flying, fire-breathing creatures their name may suggest, it is still "a rare find," the park says.

Hunter Lane, a 7-year-old boy from Mesa, Arizona, found four dragons in a few minutes on May 2 while on vacation with his parents. Her father Trey Lane said he has been on vacation at the seaside for 30 years, and has never seen one.

"Hunter loves sea creatures and thought he had found a blue button jellyfish," said Trey. "After they picked him up in a beach toy, he proclaimed to me that he had discovered a new species!"

Blue dragons, or glaucus atlanticus, are small sea slugs, usually only 3 cm in size, or just over an inch. They can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, according to the non-profit conservation organization Oceana.

But even though the creatures are not as big as dragons, they are predators and have a huge impact. Blue dragons eat Portuguese men's wars, which look like large jellyfish, and store sting cells from their prey for future use, according to Oceana. So when humans touch these little slugs, it can release the stinging cells and create a sting that can hurt more than a man of war.

"So if you see a dragon in the park, be amazed as it is a rare find, but also keep your distance!" warns the shore of the national sea.

Recently, many visitors to the seashore have seen the dragons, according to park spokeswoman Jamie Kennedy. She said the increase could be the result of a group washing up on the shore. However, in his two years of working on the shore of the National Sea, Kennedy said he had never heard of anyone until now.

