Selena Gomez pays tribute to her mother, Mandy Teefey, who is "caring,quot; for pregnant teens on Mother's Day

Selena Gomez honors her mother Mandy Teefey on her official Instagram account, where she has 176.3 million followers on Instagram. Selena and her mother have a very close relationship and Mandy had Selena when she was only 16 years old. Now, on Mother's Day, Mandy is raising awareness and helping other pregnant teens through the Baby2Baby charity. Selena looked adorable in an old photo she shared online. With curly curls and sitting next to her mother, Selena looked directly at the camera and smiled. It was easy to see how she got girl roles. Selena shared the following message to her mother.

"I love this woman more than anyone could know … happy mom day! "

Selena has had an amazing time lately with her return to music and the success of her third studio album. Rare. Despite being known for her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena took over and proved that she is a musical artist in her own right.

Selena started on the Barney television series that she starred in with Demi Lovato. Then she would land the lead role in the Disney series. Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena has always made it clear how much she loves and adores her mother and credits her for her strength during Selena's childhood when they didn't have much money or resources.

You can see the sweet photo that Selena Gomez shared with her mother Mandy Teefey below.

Mandy Teefe shared a photo on her own Instagram page where many said they thought she looked exactly like Selena. Mandy shared the following message.

"I am caring for young mothers who need our support. Proceeds from this shirt will go to help pregnant teens and parents in the Los Angeles foster care system. Thank you @allianceofmoms for providing critical support to these girls right now. Take your shirt and #MOTHERUP with me. shopallianceofmoms.org (Link in Bio) #momsformoms

@allianceofmoms "

You can see the photo that many thought Mandy and Selena were twinning below.

What do you think about Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey's mother's day posts? Do you agree with those who say they think Mandy and Selena look like twins?

