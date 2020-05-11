"Seinfeld" Comedian and Actor Was 92 – Up News Info

Jerry Stiller, the American comedian and actor, had died at the age of 92.

Her son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed the news and tweeted that his father died of natural causes.

I am sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. You will be greatly missed. I love you Papa. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 – Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller had a long and successful career as a comedian, including in the comedy duo Stiller and Meara with his wife Anne Meara, in addition to acting on small and large screens. He played George Costanzas' father, Frank, in Seinfeld and he also starred with his son Ben in movies that include Zoolander.

Stiller was born in Brooklyn, the oldest of four children. He served in the US Army. USA During world war II. Once he returned from combat, he began acting in the theater, before meeting his future wife and embarking on a career in comedy.

Later found success on the small screen in comedies Seinfeld and The king of queens, with his film roles too Hair spray and The heartbreak boy.

He is survived by his son Ben and daughter Amy Stiller, and has two grandchildren through Ben.