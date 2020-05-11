Season 2 of "Mandalorian" was not delayed due to COVID-19, Disney still admits theaters – Up News Info

Do not worry Star Wars fans: you will see The Mandalorian season 2 this October at Disney + as planned.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek speaking to CNBC today said the series ended production before the COVID-19 outbreak "and we have been in the post. There will be no delay in Mandalorian"

Additionally, the new Disney CEO continued to emphasize the studio's commitment to theaters, despite the fact that movies like the originally planned theatrical release Artemis Fowl going to Disney + instead.

"We believe in the theatrical experience, particularly to launch great blockbuster movies," said Chapek, and that is due to its resonance with consumer products, and even Disney +. But with streaming service and access to more than 54 million subscribers, "it's also a viable way to release movies, deliberately film by film; there are no hard and fast rules," he continued.

Related story Disney Shanghai Park opens to 30% of capacity, will increase attendance of 5,000 visitors per week, says CEO Bob Chapek

He was asked if viewers will be slow to return to the cinema and if July 24 is still a good release date for Mulan Chapek said consumer attitudes toward returning to parks and movie theaters are quite similar.

"I think it is going to be a stepping stone situation like in our parks," said the CEO, who is not concerned with initial capacity security restrictions in theaters.

%MINIFYHTML5e92730c651cd383fee72c784348929c16%

"If you think about occupying a movie theater, 25% is from Monday to Friday afternoon (capacity) … It only becomes a problem on Friday and Saturday nights, and to a lesser extent on Sundays by the night. In that particular case, it can be managed and depends on the exhibitors, "said Chapek

Disney



And up to where Mulan on July 24 around the world in theaters, "We are optimistic," he continued. Distribution and exhibition sources have said that for Mulan to open, and Warner Bros. " Beginning Before July 17, theaters in New York City, Los Angeles and the rest of the world must be open.

"You have to balance people's anxiety about going out in public with the pent-up demand," Chapek replied about whether viewers would be slow to return to theaters.

As for how the interruption of production will affect Disney +, Chapek was not concerned.

“We have a certain amount of inventory for Disney + that is feeding the machine. Pre-production – the development phase – can still occur during these closing times, post-production can still happen. ”