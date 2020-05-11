Scooter Braun reveals what he learned from his fief Taylor Swift

Scooter braun he's opening up about the lessons he's learned amid his public disagreement with Taylor Swift.

For those not up to date, the "Shake It Off,quot; singer has already spoken out against the record executive and Scott Borchetta Because what she claims are unfair restrictions and demands on the music industry.

But in a new interview, Scooter addresses the lessons he learned throughout his career.

While not addressing Taylor by name, he mentions that he was "publicly attacked,quot;, leaving Swifites convinced that he is referring to his enmity with the Grammy winner.

"Public office is something I have thought about in the past, but only because I am very frustrated by the lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away is because I have young children and I have to be careful." explained to British GQ. "I was recently publicly attacked by someone I don't know, someone who refused to talk to me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and I hope that one day there will be a dialogue, because I think that everything could be avoided with a dialogue It was adequate, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little older, this could have been very difficult for them. "