Scooter Braun reveals what he learned from his fief Taylor Swift

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images, Brian Friedman / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Scooter braun he's opening up about the lessons he's learned amid his public disagreement with Taylor Swift.
For those not up to date, the "Shake It Off,quot; singer has already spoken out against the record executive and Scott Borchetta Because what she claims are unfair restrictions and demands on the music industry.
But in a new interview, Scooter addresses the lessons he learned throughout his career.
While not addressing Taylor by name, he mentions that he was "publicly attacked,quot;, leaving Swifites convinced that he is referring to his enmity with the Grammy winner.
"Public office is something I have thought about in the past, but only because I am very frustrated by the lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away is because I have young children and I have to be careful." explained to British GQ. "I was recently publicly attacked by someone I don't know, someone who refused to talk to me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and I hope that one day there will be a dialogue, because I think that everything could be avoided with a dialogue It was adequate, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little older, this could have been very difficult for them. "
Scooter continued: "And I don't know if I feel comfortable being in public office knowing how much ridicule and exposure you have and I don't know if I want to pass my children on it. So now I'm trying to do the best I can from the private sector. "
The dispute between Taylor and Scooter started last year when the record executive bought the singer's old record label. Most recently, Taylor went to social media last month calling Scooter for releasing content without his approval.
"Hi guys, I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my old record label is releasing an & # 39; album & # 39; of my live performances tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18 years old. " she wrote in part in her Instagram stories. "Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release, but they're actually releasing it at midnight."
She continued, "It seems to me that Scooter Braun and his financial backers … have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $ 330 million for my music was not exactly the right choice and they need money. IMO … Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent. "
During his last interview, Scooter was also asked to share the most valuable lessons he learned from his mistakes. His immediate response was "ownership,quot;.
"When you are young, it is easy to get angry at the way people treat you, but that is not helpful. What I realized is that I cannot affect what other people do or how they think. I can only affect my own actions. And the best I can do is assume what role I can play in the relationship, "he shared. "If someone is angry with me, then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way. Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to ask for forgiveness is also very important."
Scooter continued, "I'm also much more efficient if I can let it go. It's amazing how many of these things you worry about turn out to be simple misunderstandings. So easily solved if you're smart."
%MINIFYHTML7901925834a4b414c5bb0e1a8c3f6fcc17%