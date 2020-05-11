Scooter Braun blamed Taylor Swift for the fact that he will not be running for office

"I was recently publicly attacked by someone I don't know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me."
I'm guessing you're not living under a rock, which means you probably know the ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and music industry mogul Scooter Braun.
Simply put, Taylor and Scooter have never gotten along, but things really blew up with each other last year, when it was announced that Scooter had bought Taylor's old label, Big Machine Records, and with that purchase came the rights to the old Taylor's catalog. music.
Since then, the two have had many public disputes, and Taylor has no qualms about calling Scooter when she feels he's doing something grim with his music.
Well, in an interview with British GQ, Scooter spoke about his feud with Taylor, and while he didn't mention the pop star by name, he blamed her for the fact that he will never run for office. (There have been reports in the past that you were considering running for California governor.)
"Public office is something I have thought about in the past, but only because I am very frustrated by the lack of leadership," Braun told GQ. "The reason I have avoided it is because I have young children and I have to be careful."
"I was recently publicly attacked by someone I don't know, someone who refused to talk to me," he said.
"And I wish that person nothing but the best and I hope that one day there will be a dialogue, because I think that everything could have been avoided with an adequate dialogue."
Scooter went on to reveal that experience taught him that he doesn't want to run for office after all:
But what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little older, this could have been very difficult for them. And I don't know if I feel comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you receive and I don't know if I want to put my children through it.
"So now I am trying to do the best I can in the private sector," he concluded.
Taylor has not yet responded to Scooter's comments, but we will let him know if he does.
You can check out the full Scooter interview with British GQ here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!