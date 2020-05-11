Scientists discovered an animal that does not need oxygen – BGR

Scientists have found a multicellular organism capable of surviving without oxygen.

The creature, a tiny parasite that lives inside salmon, doesn't have the genes for mitochondria, which feed our cells and allow oxygen-using cellular respiration.

Researchers are still unsure how the creatures survive, so this won't be the last time you hear of it.

Understanding how life originated on Earth has been a difficult puzzle for scientists. Ancient assumptions about what is required for life to exist have often been questioned and in some cases completely discredited. Now, researchers have discovered that oxygen, which we thought was absolutely crucial to all life on Earth, is not … at least for a very unique animal.

The creature, called Henneguya salminicolaIt is a small parasite that lives inside fish, specifically salmon. Researchers have known that the parasite does not require oxygen to survive, and they are still working to find out why.

Scientists studying small organisms have discovered something very interesting that makes them completely unique: parasites do not have a mitochondrial genome or any of the coded genes that allow cellular respiration. Mitochondria are known as the "nerve centers,quot; of animal cells, and they use oxygen, glucose, and, among other things, release carbon dioxide. The research was published in procedures of the National Academy of Sciences.

"Our analyzes suggest that H. salminicola it lost not only its mitochondrial genome but also almost all the nuclear genes involved in the transcription and replication of the mitochondrial genome, ”the researchers explain. "In contrast, we identified many genes that encode proteins involved in other mitochondrial pathways and determined that genes involved in aerobic respiration or mitochondrial DNA replication were absent or present only as pseudogenes."

Simply put, pint-sized organisms don't have the genetic "fires,quot; that are usually powered by oxygen, but they are still alive and well. Knowing that parasites don't use mitochondria like other animals is a great clue as to why little creatures don't need oxygen, but researchers are still not sure what parasites are using instead or what other biological processes are keeping them alive.

The discovery of a multicellular animal capable of surviving without oxygen is a big problem not only for scientific investigations of life on our own planet but also on other worlds.

In our endless search for life outside of Earth, there are certain things that astronomers look for. An adequate temperature is great since it is believed that water is necessary for life to take root, but another is an atmosphere with breathable air. For a long time we thought that that meant it should contain at least a small percentage of oxygen, but these little parasites have revealed that that might not be the case.