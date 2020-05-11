Home Entertainment Sara Molina responds after 6ix9ine confirms that she slept with Shotti: He...

Sara Molina responds after 6ix9ine confirms that she slept with Shotti: He is a marked man!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, has claimed she is a "marked man,quot; after the rapper jumped on Instagram and confirmed rumors that her former manager Shotti was sleeping with her.

"I want to apologize to my fans because you know what? It wasn't worth it. If there is a street code and there is something called & # 39; no loyalty & # 39; and snitches and everything I get. But where was the loyalty when you were sleeping with my little mother, "he said, addressing the rumors. "Where was the loyalty when you got caught in the wiretap trying to kill me? Where was the loyalty when you tried to kidnap my mother? Where was the loyalty when you stole millions of dollars?

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©