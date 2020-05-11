Santa Clara County COVID-19 cases concentrated in poor San Jose ZIP codes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – According to a new study, the number of coronavirus victims in Santa Clara County is affecting neighborhoods largely populated by low-income people of color, according to a new study.

An analysis from the San Jose Mercury News showed that a third of the first 100 COVID-19 deaths occurred in just four zip codes in eastern San José.

"The rich don't even need to go out. They can stay home and be cared for. What about the people around here? They fight to survive," said Carlos Madriz, who works as a cell phone salesman in San José.

The most affected areas in terms of cases and deaths occurred in ZIP codes 95116, 95122, 95148 and 95127.

"It is not surprising because it has the highest number of deaths and the highest amount of poverty in the same area," said Beatriz Orozco of the Amigos de Guadalupe community advocacy group.

According to statistics from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, Latinos are 27 percent of

The county population, but they account for 38 percent of COVID-19 cases.

"We know that many of our residents have essential jobs, they also work in jobs that do not provide them with the proper personal protective equipment," Orozco said.

Last month, a group of predominantly Latino McDonalds employees staged a strike to demand more staff.

Protective equipment to protect them at work.

"There is a problem in our healthcare system. There are deficiencies and inattention for our working-class citizen, particularly for our service industries," said NAACP President of Silicon Valley Pastor Jethro Moore.

The President of the Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chávez, told KPIX 5 that COVID-19 is one of the many health care problems affecting the poor who lack adequate medical care.

“This is an opportunity for us to demand that the federal and state government, that every person in our community have health insurance and access to medical care. Everyone, ”said Chávez.