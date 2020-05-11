San Francisco can allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Several San Francisco supervisors are endorsing an amendment to the statutes to be tabled at Tuesday's board meeting that would grant voting rights to city residents ages 16 and 17 for municipal elections .

The measure, which is scheduled for the November vote, would make San Francisco the first major city in the United States. USA On allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections, according to the office of the board's chairman, Norman Yee.

Young voters would have to meet all the requirements for voter registration under state law, in addition to the minimum age of 18, and would have to register to vote with the city's Election Department, according to language at the proposed amendment to the letter. .

Yee and supervisors Sandra Lee Fewer, Matt Haney and Shamann Walton will join state senator Scott Wiener and other city officials and community advocates in a virtual midday meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposal before 2 p.m. meeting.

