Salman Khan talks about his song Pyar Karona

Since the government imposed the national blockade, Salman Khan has been living on Panvel's farm in the company of his family and few close friends. During the blockade, Salman is doing everything possible to spread awareness of the coronavirus and the preventive measures one should take during these times.

In addition to various informational videos, Salman recently released a track called Pyar Karona that instructs people to follow all guidelines provided by WHO along with encouraging them not to spread panic right now. During an interview with a leading news portal, Salman spoke about the true meaning of the song. He said "Pyaar Karona, Madad Karona, Sabr Rakhona: lines that express exactly what I I feel like we should be doing it right now. We should go out of our way to help the poor and needy who are most affected by this blockade. We I also need to be patient and I'm sure we're all in this together and this will also happen. "

He also added: "We filmed it on a phone and the music video was completely in place. I have two more songs ready and they must be released soon. "

Well done Salman!

