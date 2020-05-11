Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan to face off at the box office?

The government closed all multiplex cinemas and single-screen theaters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This affected several the release of various movies that would be released. over the past two months. While the lockout is only until May currently, the filmmakers avoid any release for a couple of months after being sure.

If you believe the reports, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by Salman Khan, Sooryavanshi by Akshay Kumar, and Coolie No. 1 by Varun Dhawan are the first to hit theaters and are looking for a grand opening for Diwali. Adding more, Salman will be finishing the rest parts of the movie, once the closure is over, your movie will be ready for Diwali release.

%MINIFYHTMLa07839f7880dba246ee732cc298fe86b15%

Well this sounds good to the masses who will have plenty of options by the end of the year.