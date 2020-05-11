Rumored lovers Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo quarantine together

WENN

The star of & # 39; Westworld & # 39; and the & # 39; The Color Purple & # 39; actress, reportedly dating since Lena's separation from his wife Alana Mayo, fuel speculation that they are living together with their matching photos.

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo He has probably leaked evidence that they live together despite remaining silent about their romance rumors. The alleged lovebirds appear to be quarantined together as they recently shared matching photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

On Sunday, May 10, the two actresses turned to their Instagram Stories to share photos that showed how they spent their weekends in isolation. They were both watching singer Erykah BaduConcert online. And though they weren't seen together in the photos, they were apparently in the same home theater room, which is adorned with starry skylights and bean bags.

Earlier this month, Lena surprised her fans when she announced her separation from his wife. Alana Mayo after just two months of marriage. The couple had then been together for a long time before getting engaged in 2017. They married in late 2019 in San Francisco.

"After careful consideration and consideration, we have decided to separate," they said in a joint statement released on January 23. "We have nothing but mutual support and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Just a day after the split announcement, Lena sparked dating rumors with Cynthia. It was reported that the "Queen & Slim"writer has been living together with him"Harriet"actress, sparking speculation that Lena may have been cheating on his wife Alana.

According to Bossip, Lena and Alana's quick wedding was actually "saving" their relationship after "multiple instances of Lena's infidelity". A source told the site that "even after getting married, Lena was still buying designer gifts – Chanel, Gucci – for other women."

Supporting Lena and Cynthia's dating reports, a Twitter user posted earlier this year about the couple who were rumored: "I heard they were both seen holding hands and kissing at the Golden Globes."

Before that, Cynthia called Lena her "sister" after they met at the 2018 Met Gala, while Lena discussed her "environment" with Cynthia when she was about to present her with an award at the Palm Springs in early January.