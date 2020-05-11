Rockies vs. Giants at MLB The Show 20, May 11, 2020 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Entering Monday's game, the Rockies were 27-12.

The Rockies and Giants play the first of their four-game series on Monday. Chi Chi Gonazlez (0-4) takes the mound for Colorado at Coors Field. The live broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

Mobile device users, if you can't see the video, tap here.