Rihanna's makeup artist shares how beauty helps during these times

When you look good, you feel good!
At least, that's a motto. Hector Espinal—Global makeup artist Fenty Beauty and RihannaFor all things, glamor may be left behind.
Considering that we are still sailing in this new world with the continuous Coronavirus Pandemic, the makeup artist understands the power of beauty. So he tells E! The news that sticking to his routine has lifted his spirits during these times.
"Wear your fragrances after showering, put on some makeup, take some selfies," she shares. "I feel it is very easy to enter a rabbit hole and that is not the goal here. The goal is for us to see each other and feel blessed to be alive."
She adds, "I will wear makeup every day if you will. I think I spend more time removing the makeup pile."
With that in mind, it also helps that Fenty Beauty recently launched two products that are perfect for glamor sessions at home and the warmer months to come.
The latest addition to the beauty brand line: Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush and Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer.
For details on Fenty's new cream products, Hector's best makeup tips for your video chats (or for when you're chilling out) at home, read our interview with makeup artist below.
Also, discuss why it's important to block some self-care time.
ME! News: What are your best tips and tricks for people who don't use cream products?
Héctor Espinal: With cream products, less is more. When people think of cream, they automatically want to immerse themselves (in the product). If you have dry skin, this is definitely one of your most popular products. Because it will make the skin look young and very fresh.
For dry skin, I like to apply the product with a damp sponge, especially with cold water so that it can tighten the pores. If you have oily skin and are still addicted to cream products like me, I like to use my brush. Cream products should always go first, then layer and set with a translucent powder.
ME! News: How are the new Fenty cream products different from the Match Stix?
THE: Rihanna has already established the conversation about skin tone, so now it's about skin type. Match Stix is a cream powder formula that truly caters to many people regardless of skin type. But with cream bronzers there is a sheer to medium coverage and that formula is really just for tanning. It has a bit of a shine, a nice shine compared to the Match Stix, which are completely matte and a little heavier.
ME! News: How does Rihanna like to use these new products? Is there a special way that I apply them?
THE: Everything you see with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna puts her hands first. Everything goes through it, so she loves to play with the products. I recently did her makeup for her birthday, where we used cream bronzers, and she tanned her entire skin and body with that. I saw it once using it as an eyeshadow, there really is no restriction on the product.
ME! News: What are some easy makeup tricks that people can learn and try from home now?
THE: Previously, I was preparing for a Zoom call, and I thought, 'How is the common woman doing this?' Because as makeup artists, sometimes we tend to fight, because we look tired or just lazy. At home, the best is: less is more.
You really don't need as much foundation as before. A good concealer, some peach color to correct dark circles and something to warm up your skin to give it that nice, youthful and fresh look. And a blush! Without blush, you look flat. So concealer, a little bronzer, blush, and then most importantly, to seal the deal, mascara. Mascara makes you look fresh and awake.
ME! News: In what ways do you think beauty helps during these uncertain times?
THE: In many ways … it keeps you from getting depressed. We are so used to doing our regular routines and going out. One of the things that I've been doing that I've been telling people is to continue your routine. For me, I love doing manicures, I love wearing lots of cologne. Every Friday, I do my manicure and pedicure at home. There are no buts or buts. Sometimes I don't want to, but it makes me feel better.
ME! News: Has this quarantined time made you feel more creative?
THE: It has definitely made me more creative in a sense that I am thinking of how to use a product in multiple ways. It's like: how can I use this single product and make multiple uses of it … and do I really enjoy it? Even going live and talking to you right now makes me feel good because I feel like I keep helping anyone with their makeup tips and tricks.
ME! News: Is there any makeup look you're excited to do on Rihanna once things get back to normal?
THE: With the new collection, I feel like you can explore more. I really want to do makeup without makeup, fresh skin with the new bronzers and blushes. I feel like I can do more with that and generally try more of our core products.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
