Rihanna's makeup artist shares how beauty helps during these times

When you look good, you feel good!

At least, that's a motto. Hector Espinal—Global makeup artist Fenty Beauty and RihannaFor all things, glamor may be left behind.

Considering that we are still sailing in this new world with the continuous Coronavirus Pandemic, the makeup artist understands the power of beauty. So he tells E! The news that sticking to his routine has lifted his spirits during these times.

"Wear your fragrances after showering, put on some makeup, take some selfies," she shares. "I feel it is very easy to enter a rabbit hole and that is not the goal here. The goal is for us to see each other and feel blessed to be alive."

She adds, "I will wear makeup every day if you will. I think I spend more time removing the makeup pile."

With that in mind, it also helps that Fenty Beauty recently launched two products that are perfect for glamor sessions at home and the warmer months to come.