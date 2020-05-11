Ricky Gervais, Kelly Ripa, More – Up News Info

Comic book and actor Jerry Stiller was remembered today by his colleagues and friends in Hollywood and New York for his comic brilliance and generosity.

Earlier today, her son Ben Stiller tweeted that his father had died at 92 from natural causes.

"I had the privilege of working with Jerry Stiller and his wife Ann Meara many times All my kidsKelly Ripa said earlier today Live with Kelly and Ryan. “He was the kindest and most charming person. But his performance was, like, in another dimension. You could go somewhere far away and take things out in a scene that would never occur to you.

Other memories follow:

Captain & # 39; s Log Stardate 54: As a new week begins, it's sad to hear about Jerry Stiller's passing; A comedy genius, fellow actor, and friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020

My heart goes out @RedHourBen and his entire family in this difficult loss. Thanks Jerry for your brilliant comic dexterity. There was no one to return a phrase like #JerryStiller and few who were able to create an iconically linked vacation. Happy everlasting Festivus https://t.co/qDb9fFvrHB – Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020

A few hours later, I was informed that I had regained my role and that Mr. Stiller (and Kevin James) spoke to the producers and recovered my work (unheard of: when you go, you go). When I thanked Jerry, he said, "Hi, it's not Shakespeare! You're doing great!" (Continued) – Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2020

We send you all the love and our condolences, Ben. In every B & # 39; way show I did, your people would greet again and it didn't matter if the show was a success or a failure … the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day. Thanks for sharing with us. Good luck %MINIFYHTML778c497aaa1a1d1e13d298c771ce5fc514% – Peter Gallagher (@petergallagher) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller, a true gentleman, one of the sweetest men you would ever meet. Our paths crossed many times in New York when I did the Late Night show. Our deepest condolences to Ben and the extended Stiller family. – Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) May 11, 2020

Sending love, Ben. What a giant. Very grateful for him, Anne and you. ❤️❤️❤️ – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

This is sad news and a great loss. Not only was he a wonderful comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller by your side, you would have a ruthless advocate and friend #RIPJerry https://t.co/VM5AalImc2 – Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 11, 2020