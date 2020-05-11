RHOA's Porsha Williams shines in the first part of the meeting

On Sunday night in the first part of Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion, it was Porsha Williams who stole the show.

Porsha came ready to read, and not only was she the only housewife who had Nene Leakes's back during virtual meetings, she also snatched some wigs from him, threatening to "virtually,quot; hit Eva Marcille's butt and claiming that her breasts (which were far apart in the revealing dress Eva was wearing) were socially distant from each other.

Porsha was shooting Eva after Eva repeatedly commented that her daughter Pilar looked like her father, Dennis McKinley.

Porsha took her words as disrespectful, but Eva said she didn't mean it that way.

"No one spoke of her son," said Eva. "Nene said your son looks like Dennis five times. He does. My son looks like his father. The question is, why are you upset?"

See how Twitter reacted to Porsha's shadow below.