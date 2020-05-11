RHOA's Porsha Williams shines in the first part of the meeting

Bradley Lamb
On Sunday night in the first part of Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion, it was Porsha Williams who stole the show.

Porsha came ready to read, and not only was she the only housewife who had Nene Leakes's back during virtual meetings, she also snatched some wigs from him, threatening to "virtually,quot; hit Eva Marcille's butt and claiming that her breasts (which were far apart in the revealing dress Eva was wearing) were socially distant from each other.

