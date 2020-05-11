RHOA's Kenya Moore shows marriage license at reunion show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had promised to come with the receipts on the reunion show: one receipt she brought was her marriage license, to close off Nene Leakes' claims that her marriage to Marc Daly was false and only for cameras.

Nene doubted that Kenya and Marc were ever legally married.

Kenya proudly showed off their license, which had a large red seal to make it official, and says the couple is currently working to fix their marriage.

"We are working on it. We are on counseling and Marc has completed a 360. It seems like he is fighting for his family and that is all I ever wanted him to do," he said during the reunion show.

She added: "He had blocked it and then he started asking me to talk to me and send me emails and he just got humbler in the relationship and basically said he really wants to work on it."

She says she thinks how he got out in front of the cameras may have forced him to reconsider.