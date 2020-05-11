RHOA's Kenya Moore shows marriage license at reunion show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had promised to come with the receipts on the reunion show: one receipt she brought was her marriage license, to close off Nene Leakes' claims that her marriage to Marc Daly was false and only for cameras.

Nene doubted that Kenya and Marc were ever legally married.

Kenya proudly showed off their license, which had a large red seal to make it official, and says the couple is currently working to fix their marriage.

