Reopening Hollywood Randall Emmett Shutdown Restart Midnight In The Switchgrass – Up News Info

After producing over 100 films for 23 years through his Emmett / Furla company, Randall Emmett had five days of directing Midnight on the Switchgrass with Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas and Bruce Willis when COVID-19 forced a closure in Puerto Rico. Emmett is now making plans to be one of the first comeback movies. He is fully aware that if people get sick on his set, it will be a blow to an industry desperate to recover. That adds additional pressure for a director for the first time. This piece is drawn from two interviews, the first conducted shortly after closed production.

DEADLINE: You want to be one of the first movies to go back into production. What steps are you taking?

RANDALL EMMETT: The last time we spoke, it was about shutting down and bringing the cast safely to Los Angeles. We have been quarantined now, for two months. As a first-time director, this was really difficult because I felt like I was moving forward calmly after the first week of filming. I have stayed connected with the movie, on Zoom and Skype with my DP, reviewing the shot lists, in anticipation of returning.

DEADLINE: Where are you going back to?

EMMETT: We are preparing and hope that by the end of the month we can travel back to Puerto Rico. We are waiting for the governor to allow us to resume production. We need that first, and our local production partner, Pimienta, has been developing protocols. We are 99% of the local crew; The only crew member who is not from Puerto Rico is our director of photography. The actors have been calling me nonstop, eager to get back to work, which is the sentiment of the industry. I have spoken to the unions and they are developing protocols that we plan to follow. We don't know them yet, but based on how the world works today, we can make some assumptions. It looks like we're probably going to add a dozen people to our set; health officials, people who specialize in making sure the pool is sanitized. And we are going to have to make sure there is evidence. We are also talking about quarantining the entire crew at a specific hotel after testing.

DEADLINE: How badly was Puerto Rico beaten?

EMMETT: Not like here, not as big as Los Angeles and New York. The last thing I checked was 1900 cases and 12 deaths. Each death is tragic, but they have done better compared to other places. They are working aggressively to make sure their tests are up to date. It seems to me that testing is everything and we need to make sure ours is accurate. We will do whatever it takes. I hope that the Screen Actors Guild, IATSE, the Directors Guild, will publish their protocols by the end of the month. I hope we can start again soon after. We hope there will be a financial impact on the budget, and if it is a quarter of a million dollars, or $ 150,000, we will. I want us, as an industry, to go back to work. I want to be one of the first to go back to work, show our industry that we can operate safely, that we can do so with social distancing and help find how we will have to comply to make movies in this new world we live in. . I think this will add hours to each day. What was a standard 12-hour day, you're probably looking at least two additional hours for testing. You will only have a limited number of people in one workspace. The masks, gloves, all those other things, I think it's definitely going to add time. We will just have to keep that in mind as we budget and schedule movies in the future.

DEADLINE: When it closed, did you make an insurance claim like hundreds of productions did? When I restart, will it be covered?

EMMETT: No … well, nobody knows the answer to that yet. Because we started our movie in March, COVID was not covered, in terms of a shutdown, because it had already started. We will have to cover the start again. In terms of going back, I've spoken to our insurance company half a dozen times. When I see the landscape, and all of these are assumptions, but I don't think we get coverage. We will have to come up with a financial contingency plan to handle all of that. If this is a government shutdown in the middle of your movie because an increase in cases forces a block, I think we will have to figure this out in the budgets for new movies in the future. We are planning other films beyond this one and we will only have to increase the contingency, to protect production. So if we have to shut down and take everyone home, we can afford to come back and the movie won't collapse.

We are having those conversations internally. We are operating in a bit of a vacuum, but I think we will return strong. The appreciation of being on a set again … we are desperate to return to a place where artists can create. The unions are working hard on their protocols and as soon as we have them, hopefully by the end of this month, we are ready to return, fully following all that is required.

DEADLINE: Are you filming in an isolated place or in the middle of a city?

EMMETT: It is quite remote, which favors us. We have a couple of intimate scenes in a restaurant that we will have taken, but most of the places we have left are outside of downtown San Juan. We left our sets there, and we are a very small cast. The biggest scenes we have already filmed. What remains are scenes with two or three actors, maximum. In that sense, we were lucky there … but I speak to these actors on a daily basis and wish I had more answers. They say they are ready to go. As soon as I tell you it's safe, and obviously your union tells you it's safe.

We're also lucky in that, if you go back to our last location, you'd think we're still shooting. We leave the base camp as it is. The locker room trailer, the trucks, the sets, we were lucky that the places where we were filming, where we dressed, where we built sets, let us leave them there. The hotel we decorated was friendly enough to say, don't worry, we are going to close these rooms and when you return you will return. The rest of the sets we built on someone else's property and they said, don't worry about it, we will block this. Everything is sitting there, waiting. But it will feel like a very different world, a very different way of working. That first week back, with all the new protocols in place to protect and keep everyone healthy, will be a very slow week. We have to be respectful of spatial distancing and do all the things they are going to tell us to do.

DEADLINE: How many people do you need on your set?

EMMETT: I was having this conversation with our line producer. The protocols can tell us 60 people and 10 people, maximum, at the same time. We had 105 people in our crew. When we return, we will definitely add people for safety and health, maybe a dozen people to comply with the protocols. That is what we are preparing for. But if we have to reduce the crew, we've had that conversation. We don't want to do that; We want to keep the crew completely intact, but if they tell us, the only way to return is with half the crew … we want to make movies, and we want people to work, and people want to return to work. If we are told that the only way to get back to work safely, right now, is with half the crew, then we will have to figure out how to do it.

Unions can tell us it's okay, you can go back, but you can't have more than 10 people in the same room, six feet apart, which means we'll have to configure each shot in waves. Bring the handles, and then the electricity, and then the cameras. Whatever they tell us, we will follow and respect them to make sure everyone is safe.

DEADLINE: It makes sense if 25 people are surrounding their actors, that could be a risk …

EMMETT: We have a game plan, but it will be frustrated by what the unions tell us. When we're on set, the actors will be quarantined on site, in a hotel, just like the crew will be quarantined. I think there will be few people in the room, on the set, when we are actually filming. The camera operator, a DP, another camera operator, the director, and perhaps a script supervisor. We are talking about a maximum of five people, and we will also distance ourselves spatially. We are all going to have masks and gloves on, which I know the unions are going to order, but we would anyway. That is the only way you can film a scene today. That protects the actors completely and protects everyone from each other.

DEADLINE: When will all this be formalized?

EMMETT: I pray that it will be soon. We only need three or four days, after the unions publish their protocols. If Puerto Rico announces that film production can be resumed, we will begin immediately. The five or six actors here have been quarantined for a long time. They will board a private plane, they will fly there; and we will quarantine me and the DP. We will go a week before, in quarantine back to the hotel in Puerto Rico. That is what I have discussed with all of them. We would test on arrival, and test the day before shooting, and assuming those tests were all negative, then we will start shooting. Temperature controls, twice a day. There will be no departures during filming. There will be no march. It has to be very strict. You can't go anywhere. There's nothing you can do but focus on that movie. We cannot go out to a restaurant. We will have to be thankful that we return. Everyone should go from the hotel, to the set, back to the hotel. That is what we are creating for us, so that there is no risk of exposure. People don't want to abide by the rules, so they just couldn't work on the movie.

DEADLINE: They have to eat. What about artisan services?

EMMETT: Meals will be boxed, like when you pick up food at a restaurant. Everything is going to be individual, boxed, disinfected, someone standing there with gloves and mask, and removes boxes. The world we remembered three months ago is gone, and I think that will be for a while, until people say it is safe for us. The same with restoration. Do not stand in a row with 40 people, trying to get your food. You're going to be sitting away from people. Everything in the movie will change, for security. Each department is going to change. We will all have to do this, protect each other, and that will be our responsibility. I've been on sets for 23 years, produced over a hundred movies, and this is the first one I direct. I know I will never forget this moment of my life. None of us will. Everyone has good attitudes, they know what is at stake and how lucky we are to do it. The thirst to return to work is a thousand times greater than it used to be.

DEADLINE: Lots of pressure to add to directing for the first time. Why did you want to direct?

EMMETT: I love directors, I love actors, the creative process, but the commercial part of making films floods you because you have to support a company. You are realizing the vision of other people. I was dying, creatively. I'm good at putting together movies in tough economies and changing markets, and I've always been able to raise funds and be a relentless producer for a director. But I felt like I was on autopilot and I told my partner George Furla that when the correct script appeared, I wanted to direct. While it might be the worst experience of my career and I will never do it again, I wanted to challenge myself and feel awkward again. We found the Midnight on the Switchgrass script by Alan Horsnail and I fell in love with it and said this is it. I consulted with all these directors that I had worked with, Michael Polish, Antoine Fuqua, Pete Berg. I read a table with Emile Hirsch and a group of actors, and halfway through I wrote on the back of the script, I'm making this movie no matter what, I'm not recanting. I asked Emile, would he do this for me as a favor after all the movies we've done together and he said yes, he loved the role and the script. I made your deal. I called Bruce Willis and he was generous enough to do it and support me after 18 movies together. I had the support of my children, my fiance and my partner. Everyone was behind me, and this culminated on March 9 as our first day in Puerto Rico. And we only spent five days before we left.

DEADLINE: How far did you go?

EMMETT: We made about 20 pages. The cast was incredible. I knew that to enter as a director for the first time you must make sure you have the best actress, and Megan Fox was that. She, Lukas Haas, and Emile were crushing him.

DEADLINE: When did you know you had to close?

EMMETT: We end on day five at 4 AM on Friday. Things were closing in Los Angeles. We were locked up and asked ourselves, were people just taking precautions? We knew that Italy and China were catastrophic. We were in a place called Dorado and San Juan, in the center. We were pretty isolated and (the coronavirus) was not that important in Puerto Rico, apart from a case where a guy got off a cruise with him. On Saturday, people ask, are we going to be okay? Beaches were open in Puerto Rico, restaurants, bars were open. I didn't feel anything we've been facing here at home and around the world. And then on Sunday, everything changed when the governor declared a state of emergency and a mandatory curfew at 9 p.m.

That was our first day off, and we are watching the news and my fiance kept telling me, you guys are a week late, but we are living in this now, and it is serious. So I am a producer again and it is, shall we continue? The actors said they wanted to continue, if I felt it was safe and we were allowed to. He would have to have a conversation with the crew, although he suspected that night was over.

DEADLINE: When did you know for sure?

EMMETT: Many crew members had already started quarantining. Many different crew members spoke in Spanish about their hope to continue. A crew member raised his hand and said, "I want to move on, but I just have to move out of my house because I have my 90-year-old grandmother and I can't risk her getting sick." I'm going to rent a place down the street because that's what this means to me. Hearing this, I remembered that much of the crew lives with older relatives. And in that moment, I knew it was over, and that it was not the time to be selfish. That brought him home.

The local producer asked me to speak, and I was crying. I realized that all of us producers, writers, actors, grips, electricity, public address, all department heads, quickly became a family, trying to create this movie. And here was this guy who was so eager to continue that he would do anything, just as I would have done to keep directing. But it was becoming like a ghost town there; The beaches closed, the hotel was closing, the entire city was closing. There was no version where we could continue. I told them we were going home, but I promised everyone that we would return.

I arranged to take the actors home. Bruce Willis was getting on a plane and I got to him before he took off. We headed to the airport and Lukas, Emile, we were all looking at each other, what happened? Here, he was concerned about getting the vaccines, sticking to the timeline of a low-budget movie. That was stress. And now it was, will our friends and family survive this virus? Is the world coming to an end? During the airport hour and the seven and a half hour flight home, we were incredulous. My heart bleeds a lot more for the people who die from this virus, for the people who still get sick, but at the time we were just learning all this, because we were locked into making the movie. In the broader scheme of things, our movie was not important. But at the time, in my selfish way, I was heartbroken at having to stop. When we parted, I promised that we would return as soon as we could. I still believe it.