Relive Chrissy Teigen's funniest tweets while on social media

If you're a fan of pop culture, chances are you will follow the supermodel and businesswoman on social media for her family moments, hot shots, and overall humor.
But in the last days, the Cravings the author found herself receiving mixed reactions after the best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman He criticized Chrissy's business model in the food world.
Although Chrissy received tons of support and an apology from Alison, things changed this weekend, prompting the proud mother to get away from Twitter a bit.
"This is what always happens. The first day, a lot of support, then the next, 1 million reasons why you deserved this. It never fails," he shared. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my baby boys out of Petri dishes or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to the & # 39; Epstein Island & # 39 ;, justifying someone else's disdain It seems disgusting to me, so I'm going to take a little break. "
While we wait for the days when Chrissy gets back online sharing her TV reviews, documenting her daughter Luna's home activities or preparing a delicious recipe, we decided to take a look at some of her funniest tweets to date.
Chrissy, take your time! We will be here when you are ready.
About the impressive title of John Legend
"The sexiest man in the world made me a ham sandwich,quot; Chrissy Teigen tweeted after her husband, John Legend, was appointed PeopleThe sexiest man alive in November.
"I can't WAIT for people to get mad that John is the sexiest man in the world. This is my new Starbucks cup," he added. in an additional tweet.
In fast food
Chrissy, she is like us. "I just reheated a 30-hour-old Jack in the Box Egg Roll and, despite the stickiness, it was incredibly tasty," said Chrissy. accepted. "I just ordered 3 more."
Looking Love island
County Chrissy as a fan of reality shows. "Love island Question: Is scaffolding someone under construction in general or someone who is dedicated solely to the construction of scaffolding? Also, why are all your scaffolds perfect young Ken dolls, "she shared online. "Love island It has evolved a lot from the first days. No more chain smoking or drunk screaming. Or sex! They seem much more aware that they are, in fact, on television. "
On the hot topics of pop culture
"Gigi hadid She is pregnant and Gigi de Shahs had her baby today !!! It is a great day for gigis !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to all the Gigis !!!! "Chrissy shared on Twitter further proving that she is one of us.
In Luna's bathroom mouth
Children say the funniest things and Teigen tweeted in November that "I just tried to talk to Moon and said 'hey. I just want you to know that you are a truly amazing daughter. I'm very lucky & # 39; and she said & # 39; What if my name was poo poo pipí & # 39 ;? "
In their "giant cans,quot;
After a user tweeted to Teigen that she should "keep warm with giant cans," the model answered"I know you're trying to be mean, but I really needed this today, so thanks."
In Halloween
"I've never seen a longer Halloween in my life," wrote the cookbook author. he pointed in October, after several costume weekends appearing on all of our timelines.
On getting cozy
"now hiring: someone to lift my loaded blanket over my body,quot;, the Bring the funny judge joked about his account in October.
On family vacations
After the Daily mail posted a scathing headline in September that read "Chrissy Teigen locks herself in a room to get some,quot; peace "from her crying kids while on family vacation with John Legend," screenshot of Teigen in the headline and simply added, "Hell yeah."
About jokes about marriage
Teigen's teasing of her husband is part of why we love following the star on social media, even as the time when she tweeted"Hahaha John just threw a whole suitcase in the car and said he was going to the studio. He will surely leave us."
About Luna's sassiness
Teigen's diet is always full of fun moments for parents, like when her daughter teased her at school.
Mother shared in September, "I * was * 1 * minute late picking up Luna from school. She was so sweet in her classroom, then as soon as we were alone, I buttoned her up and she said," Why? why were you late? & # 39; "
In Bella Hadid
Bella HadidThe enviable style has many admirers, including Teigen who tweeted in june, "shopping me online:" this would be SO cute in Bella Hadid "" this would be SO cute in Bella Hadid "" this would be SO cute in Bella Hadid "" this would be SO cute in Bella Hadid "" this would be SO cute in Bella Hadid "" This would be SO cute in Bella Hadid "" This would be SO cute in B "
In Four weddings
Like us, Teigen loves to relax with a mindless reality show, like when she tweeted in June"I just saw a Four weddings where the couple scored low because a girl could "hear their votes,quot; and thought it should have been more private. I love this little mess of a show. "
Everyone loves to send friends the iconic Teigen Golden Globes 2015 reaction as a GIF, but it's even cuter when Teigen's daughter recreated it!
While visiting Legend in The voice in May Luna seemed to imitate her mother's iconic face, making Teigen tweet alongside "omg me,quot; and watch their fans create a bunch of derived versions of the meme
On Luna's pet hamster
Anyone who follows Teigen's feed knows it's full of fun drama Peanut butter, the hamster he got for his daughter. The model has hilariously documented her adventures, such as escaping from his cage and find it againand expressing her concerns as a hamster mother.
In April, she tweeted"The hamster has finally discovered his wheel. Is it possible that he is exercising too much? Should he pull the wheel out sometimes? I am concerned that he is about to start a fitness instagram."
I mean, we would follow an Instagram all about peanut butter!
In Teen danger
The swimsuit model made us laugh in late March when she joked, "OMG, I just destroyed it Teen Danger. My ego is high now, don't talk to me unless you know about George Washington. "
We also feel like members of Mensa when we squash those answers, even if we learned them in high school!
In group photos
The selfie queen had a great proposal in March when she suggested"What if we were to take an annual world group photo, taken from space. We all went out and looked up. Some angles, of course."
A group photo with Teigen? Count on us!
About some ideas for The voice
"What fun Tthe voice if everyone looked forward at first and then turned around when they didn't like it, "Teigen jokingly asked his followers in March.
