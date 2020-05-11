Relive Chrissy Teigen's funniest tweets while on social media

Chrissy TeigenWe already miss you.

If you're a fan of pop culture, chances are you will follow the supermodel and businesswoman on social media for her family moments, hot shots, and overall humor.

But in the last days, the Cravings the author found herself receiving mixed reactions after the best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman He criticized Chrissy's business model in the food world.

Although Chrissy received tons of support and an apology from Alison, things changed this weekend, prompting the proud mother to get away from Twitter a bit.

"This is what always happens. The first day, a lot of support, then the next, 1 million reasons why you deserved this. It never fails," he shared. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my baby boys out of Petri dishes or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to the & # 39; Epstein Island & # 39 ;, justifying someone else's disdain It seems disgusting to me, so I'm going to take a little break. "