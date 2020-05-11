Reebok has brought back the jacket that Michael Jordan dismissed just to be mean

Reebok Hush Track Jacket The | $ 80

Since Denny's Twitter account gained sensitivity, There has been a kind of voyeuristic delight in seeing brands fight and act petty. Corporations: they are people, only with more money and not really! Still, every now and then a brand finds a way to turn bad press into good press. This week, Reebok showed the rest of the shoe world how to do it in style.

With sports practically on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes have focused on the 10-part ESPN documentary series The last Dance, which examines the Chicago Bulls from 1997-98, as well as Michael Jordan's career with the team overall. Each episode has given way to a group of memes, deep dives into the basketball culture of the '90s, and the kind of product placement that's inevitable when it comes to a culturally ubiquitous figure like Michael Jordan was during that time.

While that overall product placement has been the best kind possible (seriously, just look at what the original Air Jordan colors are selling right now compared to how they were doing it two months ago), Reebok found itself on the receiving end of a nasty press when one of the most recent episodes aired. Representing Jordan's time on the US Olympic basketball team. USA From 1992 to 1992, Jordan himself shares an anecdote from the team's medal ceremony (they took the gold home). Jordan, a Nike / eventual Jordan Brand athlete, was forced to don a jacket / pant combo produced by Reebok because the brand had an Olympic sponsorship deal at the time. In a classic Michael Jordan pettiness display, he placed the American flag over the Reebok logo on the podium, hiding the brand's product location in the now-iconic photos of the team accepting his medals.

Understandably, Reebok found himself quite a goof on Twitter about this in the days that followed. Your answer? Roll with that. Friday May 8 Reebok will put on sale for the first time in years the jacket with the logo of the American flag Jordan.

Reebok announced the crash on Twitter on Thursday, only stating that the jacket would go on sale on Friday and that the numbers would be very limited. For just a couple of hours, is live at the price of $ 80.

Right now, only two things are true. One, this jacket will sell completely and fast, so those who wish to purchase one must act quickly. Two, those lucky enough to choose a better one, don't even accidentally cover that logo. If you choose sides in this dispute, you must have some conviction.