Real Housewives of Atlanta Zoom Reunion: Best and Worst Looks

Screenshot: Bravo Screenshot: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta made herstory on sunday night with the first virtual meeting episode in Bravo. Without help from the usual set designers who has decorated over 60 meeting soundsstages however housewives were left to fend for themselves. Tits were lifted, wall sconces were placed randomly, and pillows puffed up to near-unreal perfection. Some opted for the flowers while others surrounded themselves with framed art and mirrors. The result? An eclectic mess of artistic brilliance and monotonous monotony from Ikea.

To be clear, none of the current cast members they would consider themselves professional interior decorators, without Nene and Marlo perhaps, to be believed wise. The self-assessment is correct, of course, considering its high placement in my official ranking below. Not everyone did so well. But no matter the quality of your interior decorating decisions, each of them The on-screen personality stood out in the design choices made. Life imitates art, or at least number. of pillows on any sofa reflects the ability of the caretaker of the sofa to entertain the public.

Are these Zoom meetings a sustainable ecosystem in which women will thrive? Probably not. Despite the surprisingly delicious readings, which screamed at the invisible enemies, the chaos felt disconnected from reality. There was nothing physical about it that makes meetings so exciting and unexpected. She gave us an "unfiltered" look at what every woman considers "taste," but confessionals are filmed on a green screen for that exact reason: their taste is often horrible! Anyway, good things come to those who wait, so I'll go from worse to better. We will delve into.