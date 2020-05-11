Home Entertainment Real Housewives of Atlanta Zoom Reunion: Best and Worst Looks

Real Housewives of Atlanta Zoom Reunion: Best and Worst Looks

Bradley Lamb
The Real Housewives of Atlanta made herstory on sunday night with the first virtual meeting episode in Bravo. Without help from the usual set designers who has decorated over 60 meeting soundsstages however housewives were left to fend for themselves. Tits were lifted, wall sconces were placed randomly, and pillows puffed up to near-unreal perfection. Some opted for the flowers while others surrounded themselves with framed art and mirrors. The result? An eclectic mess of artistic brilliance and monotonous monotony from Ikea.

To be clear, none of the current cast members they would consider themselves professional interior decorators, without Nene and Marlo perhaps, to be believed wise. The self-assessment is correct, of course, considering its high placement in my official ranking below. Not everyone did so well. But no matter the quality of your interior decorating decisions, each of them The on-screen personality stood out in the design choices made. Life imitates art, or at least number. of pillows on any sofa reflects the ability of the caretaker of the sofa to entertain the public.

Are these Zoom meetings a sustainable ecosystem in which women will thrive? Probably not. Despite the surprisingly delicious readings, which screamed at the invisible enemies, the chaos felt disconnected from reality. There was nothing physical about it that makes meetings so exciting and unexpected. She gave us an "unfiltered" look at what every woman considers "taste," but confessionals are filmed on a green screen for that exact reason: their taste is often horrible! Anyway, good things come to those who wait, so I'll go from worse to better. We will delve into.

# 9. The sad, sad orchids of Eva Marcille

There's a sign on Eva's side table that I can't read, and it kept me awake last night. Through the ruffles of his orchid, I can vaguely distinguish "patient" and "gentle". What could it mean? "Be patient and kind?" I'm really trying, Eva, but every choice you made in your previous decor was wrong. White — or variations on white — was clearly the dress code. As such, her dress needed distinction, especially without a statement necklace or choker or earring. White walls, a white sofa, and an off-center white orchid just weren't the solution for this. Then there is the singular fuzzy blue pillow, a monstrosity in the gray puddle around Eva, and the contrast pink pillow on the opposite side. Why? I have no answers. But just like the exclusive Home Goods sign on your side table, "Be patient and kind." I promise, I'm doing the best I can!

# 8. Andy Cohen's Pop Culture Trinket Hoarding

Andy Cohen loves his famous friends and the flock of D-listers who mess up Bravo's multiple verses. The only thing he loves more than them, besides Anderson Cooper and his new baby, are the trinkets and decorations that those celebrities pass on to him. Books, pictures, figurines, plastic-wrapped Easter bunnies, candles, dolls, whatever, and Andy Cohen has received it as a tithe on Watch what happens live. In the absence of his life studio has done its best to recreate the chaotic back wall of WWHL on the desk behind him. I wish I hadn't! There is simply too much disorder happening. It is annoying and ugly. I should probably say something good, to balance my disgust, but I'm lost. That Snoopy to his left is breaking my ability to write a coherent sentence.

# 7. Tanya Sam's pristine suburban McMansion

I wish Tanya had been higher on this list, because I have surprising affection for her desperate antics. She does her best, you know? She really, really tries. However, the dress itself could have tried a bit more and carried the necklace along with it on that journey. Her makeup was fine.executed, however! She broke the quarantine for that? Anyway. What bothers me most are the gold taffeta curtains (?), Which block it in an unfortunate way, contrasting the sharp angle of her padded gown. I'm puzzled why it wasn't framed with the fireplace? I think that she and my mother got that chair at Ikea. Or maybe it was Pier 1? I have been told that it is comfortable.

6. Kandi Burruss-Tucker's Blue Hell Room

Due to excess blue in Kandi's living room"One of the many in your house, I'm sure," the white of her dress looks a faint periwinkle. Why, I ask, would someone paint their walls blue, when the furniture is also blue? It seems a bewildering choice, especially when sprinkled with white chairs and jacquard pillows, paired with large silver vases. Where such a revealing dress should make Kandi look effervescent and fresh, the decor around her completely overwhelms her. Meanwhile, this particular shade of blue is hard to see for long without inducing a severe migraine. At least she did, unlike her co-stars.She had the common sense to comb her hair and make up without forcing some makeup artists to risk coronavirus because of their meeting appearance.

# 5. Cynthia Bailey's millionth goddess dress and Peek-a-Boo studio light

I should have paid more attention to Cynthia's actual words last night, considering she had a lot to trade with the enemy Nene Leakes. He couldn't, even if he tried, because he was more distracted by the light from the studio filtering under the frame. Where's Mike Hill when she needs him? At least now I know that my suspicions were correct and that the housewives use Ikan's lights. Continuing: Where did Cynthia get the decor on her left, you wonder? I feel that she and Tanya both love some good Pier 1 sales. Having to stare at their glass of wine for most of the meeting, likewise, made me feel grateful for Bravo's APs. I never considered that they had spent 15 years saving myself from having to look at the lipstick stains around the edges of their reunion drinks. As for her dress, it's Cynthia! In a goddess dress. What else is there to say, for now?

# 4. Kenya Moore and its mysterious crystal spheres

I like the mysterious glass spheres hanging from the Kenyan ceiling! I wish I could fix my eyes on them a little bit more than the frame allows, but I can't complain. Where some of his companions fought for modern sophistication, Kenya really did it. Sure, could the painting be more focused behind it? Absolutely. I also wonder what kind of legal obstacles Bravo jumped to acquire the rights to televise that art. (Does Zoom provide a considerable loophole? You should call an attorney.) However, the good thing: crystal orbs, the table breaking the frame and contrasting her dress, the plants on her left and right. I even like this style on it, even if it is completely simple by the usual Kenyan standard.

# 3 Nene Fuga Presents her boobs outside palace of comfort

It's hard not to look at Nene's bosom, but I'll do my best. The dress may be a bit cheap, but the chain of breasts elevates it to almost imperceptible heights of glamor. Sure, the decor in the room is a bit classy, ​​but "s also inviting and it lit up well enough for Nene to jump (like her breasts). And while the all-gray color palette may be horrible in real life, here it looks like a luxurious palace of comfort. Don't you want to bury yourself in those shots? If I had to give him my own advice, it would have been to throw him a few more candles. (However, I'm concerned about what they could do to that polyester if one of them tipped over!)

# 2 De Marlo Hampton Austere glamor cave

Marlo's commitment to glamor and drama terrifies me. Despite the choking hazard of those Chanel necklaces, she hangs in, surrounding herself with plush pillows, flowers, and hairpins. And where most of his co-star's failures were based on how much of his home they showed, Marlo was smart with a more hidden design. Clearly, this is not what your home normally looks like. If you look enough at the edges of the frame, you can see how everything has been crushed. But it works! The framing of the plants is spectacular, and the jacquard pillows highlight your dress rather than overwhelm you. Would decoration be ugly when viewed from a more realistic perspective? Probably! But that doesn't matter here. Marlo has done what few did: he built a fantasy. One where I wouldn't mind staying with her a little longer.

# 1 Porsha William's socially estranged throne room

I gasped when Porsha first appeared on my TV screen. Despite having a makeup kit at home, the style is impressive. I have come to expect such extravagance from Porsha, that she spent the last few meetings proving that she is the undisputed Atlanta fashion champion. (It doesn't matter what Marlo might say in that matching Gucci suit.) But we are not here to talk about your dress. I prefer to move on, and quickly, to the piggy bank behind her. A subtle, but fabulous design option. And then there is the white imitation plant behind her, which seems to protrude from her crown like the gigantic headdress of a fantasy empress. Where most of the castmates chose to reveal their entire couch, she chose to surround herself with candles and what I think are empty Chanel perfume bottles. Good idea, honestly!

While more messy than you would normally prefer, the busyness has a cohesion that Andy Cohen's similar design direction lacked. It's funny, because that cohesion translated into his knives approach to the meeting, which included supporting text messages and physical pranks galore. An artist, truly, both in body and spirit. Why have a piggy bank behind her? Who knows! But it made me laugh, which is more than can be said about Kenya's machinations and Eva de María's atrocious effort to renew her contract. What did Lisa Vanderpump used to say? Oh right: "The crown is heavy, my dear, so leave it where it belongs."

