Read Leah Remini's heartfelt tribute to the late television father Jerry Stiller

Leah Remini is paying tribute to Jerry stiller.

The actor and comedian passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben stiller confirmed early Monday morning.

"It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote to fans on Twitter. "He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. She will be greatly missed. I love you Dad."

Jerry was known for his role as Arthur Spooner in The king of queens, where he played the father of Leah's character. After hearing the news, the actress turned to social media to honor the deceased star.

"I was lucky to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years in The King Of Queens, but I was even lucky to meet him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," Leah wrote alongside a series. of pictures. . "It comforts me to know that Anne and Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller and Meara are back together."