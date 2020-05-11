Read Leah Remini's heartfelt tribute to the late television father Jerry Stiller

Leah Remini is paying tribute to Jerry stiller.
The actor and comedian passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben stiller confirmed early Monday morning.
"It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote to fans on Twitter. "He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. She will be greatly missed. I love you Dad."
Jerry was known for his role as Arthur Spooner in The king of queens, where he played the father of Leah's character. After hearing the news, the actress turned to social media to honor the deceased star.
"I was lucky to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years in The King Of Queens, but I was even lucky to meet him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," Leah wrote alongside a series. of pictures. . "It comforts me to know that Anne and Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller and Meara are back together."
Jerry's wife and Ben's mother, actress Anne Meara, passed away five years ago in May 2015.
Tony Esparza / CBS via Getty Images
"I will forever be grateful for the memories, the off-screen parental conversations and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he showed me and my family … I will miss you so much, Jerry," Leah concluded in her post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy and Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara,quot;
Actor Jason Alexander He was also among the many fans, friends, and celebrities who honored Jerry on social media on Monday.
"It was such sad news that my dear friend Jerry Stiller passed by. He was perhaps the kindest man I had the honor of working with," Jason wrote. "He made me laugh when I was a kid and I was with him every day. A great actor, a great man, a charming friend. #RIPJerryStiller I love you."
