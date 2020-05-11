Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39 ;: episodes 7-8 provoke jokes of & # 39; Error Jordan & # 39 ;, epic reflection of the collection game

Episodes 7 and 8 of "The Last Dance,quot; primarily covered the stretch of Michael Jordan's career from the time he retired from basketball in 1993 to play baseball until the start of his second three-mob NBA championship.

There were many emotional moments, including the death of Jordan's father and the cost it cost him, as well as the psychological effects that Jordan's tough leadership style had on his teammates. There were also many lighter moments, such as Scottie Pippen leaving Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals and Jordan taking revenge on poor LaBradford Smith.

Here's a look at some of the best social media reactions to Episodes 7 and 8 of "The Last Dance,quot;:

MORE: Pippen resigned from the Bulls in 1994 and jeopardized his legacy

James Jordan's death

Episode 7 covers the death of Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan, and the impact it had on Michael.

The 1996 NBA Finals, narrated in Episode 8, included a Game 6 victory that culminated in the series on Father's Day that led to an incredibly emotional moment for Jordan.

home game to close the best season of all time on Father's Day just three years after his father's passing. even God was losing that by double digits. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) May 11, 2020

Tony Kukoc's buzzer at the 1994 Eastern Conference finals

There were plenty of jokes on Twitter when the documentary talked about Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, the game in which Scottie Pippen submitted to the last possession after head coach Phil Jackson prepared a play for Tony Kukoc to replace Pippen.

Kukoc went on to sink the game's winning shot.

It really is a massive media understanding of the mid-'90s that Scottie Pippin rejected that final shot Kukoc made and we didn't get a "Are bulls better without MJ and Scottie Pippin?" in all the American newspapers – PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 11, 2020

I hope MJ called Pip to stay out because Phil made the last shot for Kukoc – Yes, launch those Boyz II Men (@DragonflyJonez) May 11, 2020

How nice if for me about this play where Pippen checked himself: what the hell was going to happen if Kukoc had missed the shot? #The last Dance – bomani (@bomani_jones) May 11, 2020

I like to imagine that Kukoc is at home watching this like the rest of us and just saying, "Oh, that's why they did that to me,quot; every five minutes or so. – Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) May 11, 2020

Terry Francona says Jordan could have played in MLB

Indians manager Terry Francona, a two-time World Series winner with the Red Sox, was the manager of the Birmingham Barons when Jordan joined the team. In her interview during Episode 7, Francona said Jordan could have reached the majors if he could have gotten more at-bats. Some were amazed at Francona's praise, while others were simply amazed at the coincidence that the two crossed paths.

Terry Francona 2 World Series as manager: "With 1500 at bat, I would have found a way to get into the major leagues." #The last Dance – Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) May 11, 2020

That Terry Francona was the manager of Michael Jordan's AA baseball team is a great quirk of the crossroads – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 11, 2020

Jordan error

During his attempt at a professional baseball career, Jordan went through a tough stage of play, resulting in several negative headlines saying he was making fun of the sport. One headline that made fans laugh was "Error Jordan," an objectively clever pun on his Airness, er, his mistake.

"Error Jordan,quot; is a great headline %MINIFYHTMLa2eeed5b39abb974d7d36872be847ea914% – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 11, 2020

credit where it is due, "Error Jordan,quot; is an elite holder – Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 11, 2020

Gary Payton vs. Michael Jordan

One of the great narratives of the 1996 NBA Finals was the showdown between Jordan and Gary Payton, but Payton did not protect Jordan during the first three games. Seattle was able to win a couple of games after Payton started protecting him, but Jordan laughed at the idea that Payton really changed his game.

Cameo Craig Sager

The late Craig Sager made an appearance at the beginning of Episode 7 in a press conference movie during the 1998 season when he asked Bulls general manager Jerry Krause about the backstabbings between himself and the coach in boss Phil Jackson. Krause didn't appreciate the question, but fans loved it.

Craig Sager casually accuses Jerry Krause of stabbing in the back is a MOOD – Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 11, 2020

Craig Sager to Jerry Krause: "Are you surprised that the team has held together and that the chemistry has been so good with all the stabbing between you and the coach and everything in between?" Craig Sager continues to make the world smile. pic.twitter.com/LjiangjSFmP3 – The action network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 11, 2020

LaBradford Smith

One of the most entertaining stories of the night was that of LaBradford Smith's 37 points against Michael Jordan in 1993, followed by the next night for Jordan who absolutely demolished Smith with 36 points in the first half and 47 points for the game.

almost 30 years since MJ gave him 37 in the first half and LaBradford Smith probably still wakes up every hour in a cold sweat bewildered if he says "good game,quot; to Michael. falls asleep * flash * another cube. Jordan's laughter echoed in his head. Hopefully he has finally found some peace. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) May 11, 2020

Nick Anderson's famous & # 39; 45 are not the same as 23 & # 39; s comments

When Jordan returned to the NBA during the 1995 season, he wore No. 45 instead of his previous No. 23. However, that change was short-lived. After Game 2 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals against the Magic, when Nick Anderson stole the ball from Jordan in the closing seconds and threw it to Horace Grant for the winning dunk, Anderson infamously said that "45 is not the same as 23, couldn't have done that to 23. "Yeah, everyone knew it was a bad idea.

Our family was camping when the Nick Anderson game happened. I vividly remember listening to the postgame on the radio around the fire when they broadcast the phrase "45 is not 23,quot;. My dad looked at me and said, "I shouldn't have done that." – Robert Mays (@robertmays) May 11, 2020

Collection games & # 39; Space Jam & # 39;

While Jordan was recording for "Space Jam,quot; during the summer of 1995, he used the other NBA players on set to continue to sharpen his game by playing basketball every day. And they all had fun speculating on what those games were like.

We have to watch the entire tape of these Space Jam nightly pickup games because you know Reggie Miller was taking over on a call from your own foul race. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) May 11, 2020