Rapper Nick Blixky died at age 21 after a fatal shooting

Nick Blixky has died.

The 21-year-old rapper passed away after a fatal shooting in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend.

The New York City Police Department answered a call for a "non-responding man,quot; in front of 200 Winthrop Street in compound 71 at around 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, the New York Police confirmed E! News on Monday. After arriving on the scene, police found the artist, also known as Nickalus Thompson, "with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks," authorities said. Emergency medical services then took Blixky to the Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The New York police told E! News that the investigation is still ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

After the news of Blixky's passing, several fans turned to social media to express their condolences.

"Rest in peace @ nickblixky63," wrote @moneynels via Instagram. "A diamond in the rough. I had the opportunity to work with this young man. Calm but very observant. The last time he came to my office he played so many records that I couldn't believe how talented and diverse he was with his music." I hate to see a young life cut short. Sending my prayers and condolences to your friends and family. Rest Young King. "

"Condolences to close family and friends," tweeted @ industry21mag.