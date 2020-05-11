R. Kelly uses Azriel Clary's hatred for him to beg the judge to let him out of jail

Dishonored singer R. Kelly is trying every trick in the book to get the judge to release him from prison, citing his alleged ex-victim and ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, as the reason he cannot obstruct justice.

He says he cannot intimidate his victims and obstruct justice because Azriel hates him.

Kelly's attorney pointed to the recent video of Azriel ripping a $ 4,000 coat from Kelly that was in her possession, writing, "It would be impossible for Mr. Kelly to engage in any obstructive behavior regarding this individual. She has, Since leaving Mr. Kelly, she has created an active, for-profit presence on social media, asking people to subscribe to her Instagram and YouTube channels, where she regularly talks about how horrible it was. "

Azriel turned to Twitter to criticize Kelly's recent attempt to use her to break free from the confinement.

"Wait … do you want to tell me that you're upset about a COAT YOU CAN'T WEAR? Of the three cases you have against you? Of a character you really are," he tweeted.