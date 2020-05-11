Questions revolve around Newsom's threat to withhold federal aid from counties that defy COVID-19's stay-at-home orders – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – There are many questions about Governor Gavin Newsom's threat to withhold federal emergency funds from counties that do not comply with the state order to stay home.

Many wonder if the governor has the authority to withhold that money, what it could mean for local counties, and if the state really will follow through on threats.

Sutter, Yuba and Modoc County Health Departments have relaxed all restrictions beyond Governor Newsom's stay-at-home order due to a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the governor alluded to new guidelines that could make the relaxed county orders legal, but in the meantime, there are many questions.

Governor Newsom sidestepped questions about his authority to withhold federal disaster funds from counties that defy his order.

This comes after his Office of Emergency Services sent a letter to Sutter, Yuba and Modoc counties on Thursday, threatening to withhold federal disaster funds if the counties continued to defy his order. The letter stated that if the county "believes there is no emergency,quot; and ignores the governor's order, they could not demonstrate that "they were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

Counties have relaxed restrictions, allowing businesses that are not part of the governor's phase 2 plan to reopen, and allowing customers to dine in restaurants.

Some business owners like Sandy Drown say they need to reopen to survive, which is why the Mayor of Yuba City supports the Sutter County decision.

"When you weigh that against the loss of income and the impact on our businesses, not only that but the mental health of our residents," said Mayor Shon Harris.

He says it's also a matter of tax revenue versus potential loss in federal emergency reimbursements.

While the counties were unable to say how much they could lose overall, Harris says Yuba City could lose between $ 14,000 and $ 40,000 in federal rebates.

"Fourteen thousand or forty thousand dollars, overall, when you factor in the lost sales tax, it's not very significant," Harris said.

And it never seems to come to that. On Monday, the governor alluded to the hope of Yuba and Sutter counties.

"We are having very good conversations and those examples he used are a kind of confidence test that I have that we will be able to resolve many of the differences that we have," Newsom said.

According to the Federal Disaster Declaration, it is the state that grants the county reimbursements for emergency funds.