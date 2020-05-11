Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 768G 5G processor

The first phones with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor are starting to appear, but that doesn't stop the company from announcing an updated version today called Snapdragon 768G, which offers better CPU and GPU performance than its predecessor.

The original 765G was announced in December alongside the standard Snapdragon 765 and flagship Snapdragon 865. The two 765 processors were notable for being the first Qualcomm chipsets to feature integrated 5G modems. (The Snapdragon 865, although it includes 5G by default, requires a separate cellular modem.)

15% faster CPU and GPU performance

The main difference between the regular 765 and 765G was the addition of a Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU, which the company promised would offer up to 20 percent improved performance over the standard Snapdragon 765. Qualcomm says it has managed to improve the performance of that GPU by an additional 15 percent on the 768G, in addition to improving CPU clock speed to 2.8 GHz from 2.4 GHz (for a similar 15 percent improvement over the 765G) .

Other aspects of the 768G are the same as its predecessor. It will feature an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem with support for mmWave and 5G sub-6GHz, as well as support for independent and non-independent 5G networks.

Like the original 765G, the 768G is primarily intended for devices looking to deliver better gaming experiences. It will make its debut on the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, which was also announced today.