Princeton University names its first black valedictorian in the school's 274-year history

#Roommates, 2020 may be a rollercoaster year filled with a lot of unfortunate news, but there is one definite bright spot and it involves Princeton University. It has just been announced that, for the first time in the history of the Ivy League institution, a black Valedictorian was appointed in Princeton.

@CNN reports that Nicholas Johnson, a Canadian student specializing in operations research and financial engineering, has been officially named the first black Valedictorian in Princeton University's 274-year history. The university made the landmark announcement through a press release, and Johnson couldn't contain his enthusiasm for the honor.

On social media, Johnson wrote the following about being among the top Princeton graduates in 2020:

"It feels empowering. Being Princeton's first black Valedictorian has special meaning to me, especially given Princeton's historical ties to the institution of slavery. I hope this achievement motivates and inspires younger black students, particularly those interested in STEM fields. "

As a member of the Princeton chapter of Engineers Without Borders, Johnson worked as a machine learning software engineer at Google's California headquarters. Meanwhile, this summer he plans to do an internship as a hybrid quantitative researcher and software developer at D.E. Shaw Group, which is a global technology development and investment company. In addition, this fall Johnson will begin his doctorate studies in operations research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Johnson noted that while he is incredibly excited to be the best student, he is "disappointed,quot; that his graduation ceremony is taking place virtually because of the coronavirus outbreak. "I was comforted to see how well my friends and classmates have coped with these difficult times and ensured that the strong Princeton community virtually persists despite our physical separation from each other," he said.

