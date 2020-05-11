Prince Harry sends words of encouragement to young people in new video

Harry attended the OnSide Awards in November 2019. During the event, he delivered a speech and introduced Place2Be, which provides mental health counseling support and training to schools.

"Every time I meet someone from OnSide I meet someone who is ambitious for them but also for their entire generation, hopeful for the future of our planet and committed to supporting others," he told attendees at the time. "You have an incredible fire burning within you, full of potential, creativity, compassion and authenticity. You refuse to accept the status quo and show the world that it doesn't matter who you are, whatever your circumstances or wherever you come from. – everyone deserves the right to be heard – and everyone has the potential to succeed. And lead. So, aside, thank you. "

According to its website, OnSide aims to build a network of "Youth Zones,quot; in "private areas,quot; that offer young people a place to do something and have someone to talk to during their free time. It also strives to inspire its members to live healthier, more positive lives and "grow to become happy, supportive, and responsible citizens." Harry has been an OnSide supporter for a few years.

Watch the video to see his speech.