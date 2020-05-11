Prince Harry sends words of encouragement to young people in new video

Prince harry It has an important message for young members of OnSide Youth Zones.
Over the weekend, the national charity aired a broadcast of last year's OnSide Awards and presented a special message from the Duke of Sussex.
"Hi guys! Just a few months ago, we were all together in London at the OnSide Youth Zones Awards and, boy, what a night was that," he said in a video message. "I remember meeting so many amazing people and hearing your stories: stories of strength, determination, resilience, but ultimately courage. And as I told you that night, and I'll repeat again, I take my hat off to each one of you for surviving but also for prospering. These stories and these daily challenges you face are incredible and many people would never understand it. But you have the strength to get ahead and have the support of OnSide Community , the OnSide family to help you through that process. "
Harry then said that "he could only imagine that the past six weeks had made it even more challenging,quot; amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"This will also happen," he assured. "And before you know it, you're going to be together again, probably in a youth zone, you know, running around, having the best time."
When he presented the replay of the award ceremony, he encouraged viewers to "have fun,quot; and "absorb the positivity tonight because it really was amazing."
Harry attended the OnSide Awards in November 2019. During the event, he delivered a speech and introduced Place2Be, which provides mental health counseling support and training to schools.
"Every time I meet someone from OnSide I meet someone who is ambitious for them but also for their entire generation, hopeful for the future of our planet and committed to supporting others," he told attendees at the time. "You have an incredible fire burning within you, full of potential, creativity, compassion and authenticity. You refuse to accept the status quo and show the world that it doesn't matter who you are, whatever your circumstances or wherever you come from. – everyone deserves the right to be heard – and everyone has the potential to succeed. And lead. So, aside, thank you. "
According to its website, OnSide aims to build a network of "Youth Zones,quot; in "private areas,quot; that offer young people a place to do something and have someone to talk to during their free time. It also strives to inspire its members to live healthier, more positive lives and "grow to become happy, supportive, and responsible citizens." Harry has been an OnSide supporter for a few years.
Watch the video to see his speech.
