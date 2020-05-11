President Donald Trump tells the Asian American journalist to "ask China,quot; and abruptly ends the press conference

President Donnie interrupted today at his press conference. During a briefing, Trump had some interesting remarks to make to an Asian-American journalist.

Weija Jiang, a CBS reporter, wanted to know why the viral pandemic and the tests were a global competition for him, and he responded in a way that only he could.

She said, "You said many times that the United States is doing much better than any other country when it comes to testing," he said. "Why does it matter? Why is it a global competition for you, if everyday Americans continue to lose their lives and we still see more cases every day?

"Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me. Ask that question to China, okay? Donnie stated." When you ask them that question, you can get a very unusual response, "he continued.

As he proceeded to answer the following question from a different journalist, the journalist replied, "Sir, why are you telling me that specifically? What should I ask China?

He replied, "I'm telling you. I'm not specifically telling anyone." He continued, "I tell anyone who asks an unpleasant question like that."

Jiang replied, "That is not an unpleasant question." She proceeded to continue, but he was unable to finish his statement, as Donnie pointed to another journalist.

According to Deadline, Jiang was born in China, but moved to the United States when she was two years old.

In March, he said an unidentified White House official called the coronavirus the "kung flu." Trump and other administration officials at the time referred to the virus as the "China virus."

Also, according to Deadline, the press conference abruptly ended, after this interaction.

