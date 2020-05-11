President Donald Trump in question COVID-19 & # 39; nasty & # 39; from Asian-American reporter: & # 39; Ask China & # 39;

WENN

This is not the first time that Trump has sponsored CBS's Weijia Jiang, as during a COVID-19 press conference like last month, POTUS told him to 'relax'. and & # 39; lower your voice & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Donald trump Once again made headlines for her response to a coronavirus-related question from CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. During a press conference on Monday, May 11, the 35-year-old Chinese-born journalist asked POTUS about US evidence COVID-19. USA

"You have said many times that the United States is doing much better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why is that important? Why is it a global competition for you when Americans continue to lose And are we still seeing more cases every day? "she questioned the president. In response, Trump said," Maybe that's a question they should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, okay? When you ask that question, you will get a very unusual response. "

Without backing down, Jiang added, "Sir, why are you telling me that specifically? What should I ask China?" to what Trump said: "I am not saying that specifically to anyone. I am telling anyone who has asked an unpleasant question."

%MINIFYHTMLb64517bb149e8751a4616ed412f0186b16%

"That is not an unpleasant question," Jiang insisted. However, Trump ended when he told CNN's Kaitlan Collins: "Please go ahead" with his question. Collins said he had two questions, but then Trump rejected it. Finally, Trump abruptly ended the briefing.

After that, Trump received a backlash for rejecting the question. One of the critics was former President Barack Obama's chief strategist, David Axelrod, who tweeted: "What an ending. He dismisses a question from @weijia, a Chinese-American reporter, about why he brags about our evidence in front of others telling him that ask China. And when @kaitlancollins @CNN approached the microphone to ask him questions, @POTUS ran away. "

"Remarkably, the woman Trump told to 'ask China' is an Asian-American woman, and the second reporter, also a woman. I have to say that Trump always sticks with the brand, and he never tries to improve what an average pluralistic adult thinks of him, because he clearly doesn't care, "added Joy Reid of MSNBC.

Last month, Trump also sponsored Jiang during a COVID-19 press conference, telling him to "relax" and "keep your voice down." He said, "Nice and easy. Nice and easy, just relax. Keep your voice down."