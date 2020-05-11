Premier League authorized to resume June 1 after government releases 50-page post-closure plans

The government has released a 50-page document to lift the blockade imposed by coronavirus in England that could see the Premier League restart on June 1.

A guide to get out of the blockade was published on Monday afternoon, with social distancing measures that will remain in force as various activities are resumed throughout the country.

Step two of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "road map,quot; clears the way for the current football season to start again next month, with all remaining matches ready to play behind closed doors until it can guarantee public safety.

The new document was titled & # 39; Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy & # 39 ;, and the lifting of restrictions is conditional on continued adherence to protocols that have been established to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It is not yet clear if fans will be able to attend matches before the end of the campaign, as step three proposes a reopening of venues such as movie theaters and hair salons in July.

However, it also includes the following caveat: "Some places that by design are crowded and where it may be difficult to establish spacing cannot yet be safely reopened at this point, or may be reopened only partially.

"However, the government will want to open as many companies and public places as the data and information allow at the time.

"In order to facilitate the fastest possible reopening of these riskier businesses and public places, the Government will carefully phase and reopen pilot tests to test their ability to adopt the new Covid-19 security guidelines .

"The Government will also carefully monitor the effects of the reopening of other similar establishments in other parts of the world, as this happens.

"The government will establish a series of working groups to work closely with stakeholders in these sectors to develop ways that they can make these companies and public places safe for Covid-19."

The document goes on to state that fans who are granted access to stadiums during the summer "may only be fully possible significantly later on depending on the reduction in the number of infections."

Some Premier League clubs have already voiced concerns about & # 39; Project Restart & # 39 ;, with Aston Villa, Watford and Brighton eager for the possibility of the house edge being removed from the equation.

Several players have also publicly expressed doubts about the return to the field, including Manchester City star Sergio Agüero and Chelsea player Antonio Rudiger, amid continued increases in coronavirus cases in England.

Three Brighton players have been placed in self-isolation for the past week after testing positive for the disease, with Spain and Germany having similar problems as they try to reopen doors in La Liga and the Bundesliga.