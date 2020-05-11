Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille crawl in the first part of the "RHOA,quot; meeting

Roommates, after weeks of teasing and videos released online, the season 12 reunion for "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; has finally arrived, and it definitely did not disappoint. One of the highlights of the first part of the meeting was the drag session that took place between Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille … and they got carried away.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; have officially made history as the first "Housewives,quot; franchise to have a virtual meeting. Of course, this is due to the current coronavirus outbreak that has shut down television and film productions, and has called for social distancing. However, that did not prevent this meeting from being as memorable as those of the past.

Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille have definitely had blood on the show this season, and most of it is due to Eva's previous comments about Porsha's daughter. Eva commented negatively that Porsha's daughter, Pilar, looks like her father, Dennis McKinley, saying "that's Dennis with a bow." Well, Porsha certainly didn't forget it and probably gave her fuel to drag her to the meeting.

During a conversation about Eva's much-discussed finances (or lack thereof), Eva questioned how she can be labeled as bankrupt when she just bought a million-dollar house. This leads Porsha to explain that everyone on the show has a home and it's not a big deal. Before you know it, they're shading each other over their ages.

However, Porsha goes to the jugular when she says that Eva's breasts are "socially distant,quot; because they are so far apart. The shadow also spread to social media with Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille throwing verbal punches on Instagram. Whew chili! Parts two and three of the "RHOA,quot; meeting air on May 17th and May 24th.

