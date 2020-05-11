Plane Says A Coronation Aid Plane That Crashed In Somalia Could Have Been Downed

NAIROBI, Kenya – A plane carrying humanitarian supplies that crashed in Somalia on Monday may have been shot down by Ethiopian troops, according to a new report by the office of the Commander of the African Union Force in Somalia.
The report, which was leaked on Twitter, said Ethiopian troops not affiliated with the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia shot down the Private jet registered in Kenya for fear he was about to carry out a "suicide,quot; attack.
Somali authorities and officials from the African Union verified the authenticity of the report, but did not confirm its conclusions. An investigation of the accident is still ongoing.
The cargo flight landed on the afternoon of May 4 in the southwestern city of Bardale, Somalia, killing all six people on board. The plane had approached the airfield at Bardale from the west rather than the east, which is more common.
The aircraft, owned by African Express Airways, was carrying supplies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Initially he left the capital, Mogadishu, and stopped at Baidoa before heading to Bardale.
The airstrip and the town around it are secured by Somali and Ethiopian troops. They are part of an African Union peacekeeping mission to help Somalia fight. Shabab, a terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda.
The leaked one-page incident report said Ethiopian troops not affiliated with the peacekeeping mission had shot down the plane due to its irregular flight path. The report concluded that "the lack of communication and awareness,quot; by Ethiopian troops led them to fire on the plane.
The African Union Mission in Somalia and Ethiopia's ministries of defense and foreign affairs did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Officials in Ethiopia's prime minister's office said they "were still waiting for details."
Region officials who read the report cautioned that no conclusions should be reached before the full investigation is complete, and pointed out clear factual errors in the leaked incident report. as well as some contradictions.
The report suggests that five people died in the accident instead of the six people. reported by the airline. And after saying that the plane had been shot down, he said, "The plane crashed to the ground because its wheel was not ready to land."
"At this stage, it would be premature and not even responsible to reach any conclusion," said Smaïl Chergui, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security.
Mr. Chergui said that the African Union Force command in Somalia, which oversees the military component of the peacekeeping mission, "does not have all the means and experience,quot; to determine the cause of the accident.
"You don't know why the pilot came west from the east," he said. "There are many elements to consider."
Somali, Kenyan and Ethiopian officials visited the crash site and will carry out joint investigations. Somali transport officials said this weekend that they hope to publish a preliminary report within 45 days. The examination of the so-called black box will require external investigators and can take up to three months.
The leaked report caused some Somali leaders ask why Ethiopian troops that are not part of the peacekeeping mission were deployed to the region. Ethiopian troops have crossed into Somalia in the past, driven by regional strategic and political motivations in the context of the fight against the Shabab.
"The incident sheds an uncomfortable light on the apparent lack of coordination between Ethiopian and Kenyan actors active in Somalia," said Murithi Mutiga, director of the Horn of Africa project at International Crisis Group, a nonprofit organization.
With the clash increasing tensions, Mutiga said "the best way to move forward is for all parties to keep communication channels open and ensure that something like this does not happen again."
Hussein Mohamed contributed reports from Mogadishu, Somalia, and Simon Marks from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
