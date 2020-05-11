Photos of the mega mansion that Meghan and Harry rent to Tyler Perry!

Princess Meghan and Prince Harry of England are currently in Los Angeles with their son Archie. The royal family had been living in Canada, but decided to move to Los Angeles, close to Meghan's family, during the Coronavirus quarantine.

While in Los Angeles, Meghan and Harry rent the Tyler Perry home, which is located in an exclusive ULTRA section of Beverly Hills.

MTO News got amazing images showing how close Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are to a bunch of Hollywood celebrities, including some of their good friends.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem live on the adjacent farm called Hidden Valley, about 0.4 mile.

And on the opposite ridge in front of them, about 0.7 of a mile lives Hilary Duff and Meghan's good friend, Serena Williams, and later, about 1.8 miles, is her other good friend, Elton John with David Furnish.

Behind them, about 1.5 miles in a straight line, are the Beverly Park properties where Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Samuel l Jackson and Eddie Murphy live.

And just down the canyon, about 7 miles from Sherman Oaks, is her best friend Abigail Spencer.