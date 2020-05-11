Photos of the mega mansion that Meghan and Harry rent to Tyler Perry!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Princess Meghan and Prince Harry of England are currently in Los Angeles with their son Archie. The royal family had been living in Canada, but decided to move to Los Angeles, close to Meghan's family, during the Coronavirus quarantine.

While in Los Angeles, Meghan and Harry rent the Tyler Perry home, which is located in an exclusive ULTRA section of Beverly Hills.

MTO News got amazing images showing how close Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are to a bunch of Hollywood celebrities, including some of their good friends.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem live on the adjacent farm called Hidden Valley, about 0.4 mile.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here