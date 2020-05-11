Phaedra Parks has fans crying with this emotional message

Phaedra Parks has fans in the comments after a recent post she posted on her social media account. Check it out below.

‘For the world you are a #mother, but for your #family, you are the #world❣️ # HappyMothersDay for all mothers and #grandmothers who make # motherhood seem magical but the other way around frowns simply for existing. For all my friends whose mothers are no longer with us, my thoughts and prayers are with you. To all the brave mothers who are essential doctors, nurses, and workers, know that you are appreciated. "Thanks @jazzepha for the Mother's Day serenade," Phaedra wrote in her post.

Someone commented, "Happy Mother's Day Phaedra to you and your mother, you are so beautiful that I know the children celebrated it today, I hope you had a blessed one."

Another follower said: Feliz Happy Mother's Day to the two beauties! Love you sister! "And a fan wrote:" MISS REGINA! Good to see you again, happy mothers day.

One of Phaedra's fans posted this message: "Happy Mother's Day to one of my favorite housewives." I love to see your relationship with your mother and your children. Thanks for being a great example for black women! "

In other news, Phaedra just celebrated her son Dylan's birthday. She shared a photo of him on her social media account along with a love message.

People gushed out of the boy as if there was no tomorrow.



