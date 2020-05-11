Pentagon Agreed to Additional Fund for Textron Systems Under the Unmanned Surface Vehicle Program – Defense Blog

On May 8, 2020, the US Department of Defense. USA Agreed on a $ 20 million revision of cost plus fixed fees to hire N00024-14-C-6322 signed with AAI Corp., also known as Textron Systems, established in Hunt Valley, Maryland, according to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

The contract extension includes technical and engineering services to develop the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) and Textron's Unmanned Surface Vehicle Program, following the February 2020 approval of low-rate initial production (LRIP).

UISS is the first registration program for unmanned surface vehicles (USV) in the US Navy. USA, Designed for the difficult maritime situation. It offers countermeasures and unmanned mining capabilities through the use of switchable payloads and innovative devices and completed the Navy Development Test and Operational Assessment. It is part of a comprehensive Mine Counter Measurement Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MCM USV) mission, designed for use from the Littoral Combat Vessel (LCS) and other vessels.

Textron's UISS will allow the Littoral spacecraft to accomplish its mine countermeasures sweep job and target acoustic, magnetic, and combination magnetic / acoustic mine types. According to Textron Systems, the UISS program will meet the demand of the US Navy. USA For fast mine clearance and wide area coverage, which is essential to offset acoustic / magnetic influence mines. The UISS also aims to offer a high area coverage range in a small, lightweight package with minimal effect on the hosting platform.

In September 2014, DoD awarded the first contract; the additions postponed completion to September 2020 at a cumulative cost of $ 122.1 million. Currently, the work is to be completed by September 2021 at an updated price of $ 142.8 million versus a potential value of $ 165.2 million. Manufacturing sites are located in Textron’s Hunt Valley, Maryland, and New Orleans.