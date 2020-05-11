Peacock Sets the "Home Variety Show" for COVID-19 Relief with Seth MacFarlane – Up News Info

Peacock will begin broadcasting The variety show at home, a short series Monday through Friday with beginnings of the NBCUniversal family to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts. It will be hosted by Seth MacFarlane, marking the first series to come out of the general mega deal Family man creator and star signed with NBCU in January.



The variety show at home Starts today, May 11 at 7 PM ET and will last four weeks. MacFarlane, who is also a Grammy-nominated singer, will present each installment, most of which will be less than 10 minutes long.

Participants will include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D & # 39; Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Tony Shalhoub, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore, and more.

The series aims to raise awareness and support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way, three national non-profit organizations that, according to NBCU, they have existing and immediate efforts on the ground to support those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and essential workers at work and at home with critical services and supplies.

In Peacock, the shows will appear in the Browse and Trends sections. Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the US. USA In addition, the program will be published on Peacock's social accounts.

"We are excited to pass on The variety show at home in Peacock, "said Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, Peacock." The launch of Peacock coincides with a time in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities. ”