Passenger killed after McLaren crashes into a pole in Valley Village – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CSLA) – A fatal accident involving a McLaren is under investigation Monday in Valley Village.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Carpenter Avenue near Riverside Drive.

Police say the McLaren driver lost control and hit a pole. The passenger was killed, and the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No information was released about the two people involved in the accident.

Speed ​​may have been a factor in the crash.