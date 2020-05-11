Our species could have arrived in Europe sooner than thought

Human bones from a Bulgarian cave suggest that our species arrived in Europe thousands of years earlier than previously thought, sharing the continent much longer with Neanderthals.

Scientists found four bone fragments and a tooth that, according to detailed radiocarbon and DNA tests, comes from four Homo sapiens, the oldest dating back about 46,000 years, according to two studies published Monday in the journals Nature and Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The earliest older European human bone fragments were found in Romania. Efforts to date them had problems, but they probably occurred about 40,000 years ago, a few thousand years ago, said archaeologist Helen Fewlass of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, the study's lead author. And that bone had Neanderthal genes, indicating that the crossover had occurred about 200 years earlier, he said.

The researchers said they believe our species came from Africa about 47,000 years ago during a brief warm-up period.

It means that for about 7,000 years, humans and Neanderthals lived on the same continent, interacting a little, but probably not often, said the institute's director Jean-Jacques Hublin, another lead author of the study. Neanderthals went extinct about 40,000 years ago.

"We know that when (the humans) arrived, there were Neanderthals," Hublin said. "The Danube Valley could have been a way for modern humans, by the way, at different times, to move to this part of Europe."

This initial batch of our species probably never made it west over the Alps, probably only a few hundred people and may have died, Hublin said. Modern Europeans descended from a subsequent second wave of humans outside of Africa, he said.

The fossils were found in Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave, which has been open to scientists and the public since 1930. The cave is on a very steep cliff and contains animal bones, including those of a rhino and lions, Fewlass said.

"How would they enter that cave on the side of that cliff unless humans brought parts of the animal, the body, to the cave?" she said.

There is also a large amount of cave bear bones. These early Europeans made pendants out of cave bear bones, not other animals, showing an affinity for that animal, Hublin said.

Hublin theorized that the discovery indicates that Neanderthals, who until this period had not demonstrated jewelry-making skills, learned to make pendants of our species.

The study presents "a very compelling argument and greatly strengthens the hypothesis that modern humans dispersed into Europe before 45,000 years ago from Western Asia," said Katerina Harvati, a paleoanthropologist at Tübingen University, who was not part of the study.

Harvati agreed with Hublin that this makes it likely that the Neanderthal jewels found in Western Europe are something that the species somehow learned from humans. Other experts, who praised the dating of the bones, said it was a theoretical leap that they were not very convinced of.

