"Our farmers have never stopped,quot;: Bongards cheese teams with USDA to feed families struggling during pandemic – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Whether sliced ​​or grated, if you have eaten cheese at a restaurant in Minnesota, there is a good chance it will be produced by Bongards.

“We are owned by 350 family farms in Minnesota. Our average farm is probably just over 100 dairy cows, ”said Bongards Director of Revenue Scott Tomes.

He says 95% of Bongards cheese goes to the food service industry, a sector heavily affected during the pandemic. Many restaurants closed or were reduced to just the sidewalk and delivery due to housewife orders across the country.

"I think on our worst plateau we were out of 30% to 70% to 80%," said Tomes. "There is some relaxation (of orders to stay home) in big states like Texas, Florida … and each week has gotten better and better for us."

Fortunately, cheese has a longer shelf life than other dairy products like milk, allowing Bongards to withstand the storm. And now the federal program is helping the company clean up inventory while helping struggling families.

%MINIFYHTML6db1df662041e168f9a922228d57c01d16%

It is one of dozens of suppliers who have been awarded a contract through the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Box Program for Farmers and Families. The USDA plans to spend $ 3 billion, awarding contracts to more than 100 food providers like Bongards. Companies will fill boxes with dairy, meat products and products.

READ MORE: Milk producers are feeling the economic impact of COVID-19

"To be able to know that we are helping at this time during this need of people with our dairy products is very, very gratifying for the cooperative," said Tomes.

Until the end of June, Bongards will fill around 13,000 boxes per week with 10 pounds of cheese, ranging from sliced ​​American cheese sticks to mozzarella cheese. It will then be distributed through the Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank.

"They have a great network on how to get our kits to people," said Tomes.

The federal program is divided into four phases, each of six weeks. Bongards is part of the first phase and hopes to win contracts for the next three, which will allow him to continue producing products during uncertain times.

"We are a necessity for this," said Tomes. "Our farmers have never stopped from day one."

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.