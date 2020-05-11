Orange County reports 55 new cases, death toll remains 76 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported 55 additional cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 3,557, as the number of deaths remained unchanged at 76.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 178 on Sunday to 196 on Monday, and patients in intensive care increased from 59 to 77.

Of the county's total cases, three percent involve people under the age of 18; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25 and 34 years old; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84 and four percent are 85 years or older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were between 25 and 34 years old, five percent were between 35 and 44 years old, 11 percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 13 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 16 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 29 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 24 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 33 percent were white, 38 percent were Latino, 20 percent were Asian, 4 percent were black, one percent was native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, one percent one hundred were of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were classified as "other."

Some "low risk,quot; businesses like clothing and book stores, music stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and flower shops reopened on Friday with a sidewalk service.

Orange County beaches were also open for active recreational use a week after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all county beaches.

According to the plans, activities such as non-stationary activities such as walking, running, swimming, surfing, rowing, boating, kayaking, etc. are allowed.

Bathers cannot sunbathe; to build sandcastles; bring refrigerators, umbrellas, grills, etc. They also cannot play volleyball, nail ball, and other group activities.

Beach hours are as follows:

County beaches at South Laguna Beach (Aliso, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches): 6 a.m. at 10 a.m. Closed on weekends. Thousand Steps Beach will remain closed.

Capistrano and Poche Beaches: 6 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily.

Salt Creek and Strands Beaches: 5 a.m. at 12 a.m. daily.

Baby Beach: 5 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily.

Bayside Beach (at Newport Harbor Patrol) – 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more information on Orange County beaches, visit OcGov.com.

