Oprah Winfrey will give her graduation speech for broadcast event # Graduation2020 – Up News Info

UPDATED, 9 AM: Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have been chosen to host # Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020 Broadcast event of several hours scheduled for May 15. Additionally, more famous speakers have announced, including Cardi B, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez, and more, joining previously announced Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles. See the full list below.

AdamRayOkay (as Rosa), Amy Schumer, AnnaSophia Robb, Antoni Porowski, Ashley Graham, Becky Lynch, Bailey Sok, Bobby Berk, Bretman Rock, Cardi B, Charles Melton, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Chrissy Metz, Cookie Monster & Grover, Daddy Yankee, Damian Lillard, David Dobrik, David Oyelowo, Desus & Mero, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Dixie D & # 39; amelio, DJ Khaled, Drew McIntyre, Dude Perfect, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda and Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jess and Gabriel Conte, JJ Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Julian Edelman, Kandi Burruss, Karamo Brown, Kofi Kingston, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lacy Evans, Lana Condor, Lisa Leslie, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marlee Matlin, Marshmello, Matthew McConaughey, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, The Miz, Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Usher, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow, and Yara Shahidi.

PREVIOUS, April 27: Oprah Winfrey will be the featured speaker for # Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, a multi-hour broadcast event scheduled for May 15 on both platforms.

Aimed at this year's seniors whose graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook and Instagram will honor the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation event. It will also feature words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more to be announced soon.

Miley Cyrus also has a special performance scheduled for her hit song, "The Climb." The video will air on Facebook Watch and will be available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Individual segments will be posted to the Instagram account on Instagram, as well as to taxpayers' social media accounts.

Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020 It is produced by B17 Entertainment, with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher as executive producers and Jane Mun as executive producer and executive producer.