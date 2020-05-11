Screenshot: Instagram Screenshot: Instagram

Little more than a month after the world celebrated The release of Stedman Graham from the quarantine dog housed on Oprah's Santa Barbara property, an eye infection, and the subsequent trip to the vet have earned Sophie the spaniel a two-week solo trip.

Speaking With Gayle King on Instagram Live from his "prayer chair," Oprah explained that she did not risk catching covid-19, either from plausible human sources, such as her lifelong partner Stedman, or from less intimate sources, such as asymptomatic canines with bad eyes.

"I heard about a pug in New York," Oprah insisted when asked about the excessive zeal of quarantining a dog. And maybe Oprah knows something that we don't: She revealed during the interview that she has private access to Bradley Cooper at all hours of the day via text message, so who knows what other information channels are open to Oprah.

But the main thing spaniels and humans around the world must remember is that our top priority is to collectively protect Oprah from illness, no matter how many of us have to lock ourselves in that guesthouse for as long as Oprah deems safe. It seems strange that Oprah, despite having $ 2.6 billion, cannot acquire human or animal evidence of covid-19 as easily as she could host a virtual board game night with Bradley Cooper, but times are difficult and all of our burdens, including those of Oprah, Steadman and Sadie, are amazing.