Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic committed suicide at age 43

Aron McGuire remembers his late former teammate as someone who "was always giving 100% in everything he focused on," while Steve Mesler hailed him as his "personal legend."

American Olympic Bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic has committed suicide

The 43-year-old's death on Sunday (May 10) has been confirmed by Pavle's former teammate. Aron McGuire.

"Pavle's passion and commitment to sledding was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors and sports fans," he writes. "He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him."

"Whether Pavle was pushing his teammates to be their best on the track and in the weight room, or to laugh at his friends, he was known for always giving 100% in everything he focused on. Pavle's impact on each of us will be remembered and celebrated. "

Another former teammate, Steve Mesler, offered a tribute on Instagram on Sunday, calling Pavle "my personal legend: the athlete who set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness and driving."