North Texas Businesses Fight to Pay Rent and Stay Alive – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Pinched by the pandemic, local businesses are struggling to make ends meet and pay rent on time.

Over the weekend, the Lizard Lounge, an iconic Deep Ellum nightclub, announced that it will be closing its doors after 28 years.

Owner Don Nedler said the nightclub's maintenance costs became overwhelming during the shutdown.

"It forced us to make some tough decisions," said Nedler. "It is very expensive to keep this property sitting monthly."

It has been a difficult week for North Texas businesses.

Redemption Barbershop in Rowlett discovered that the locks had been changed after receiving a "non-payment,quot; notice.

Barbers were forced to temporarily move to another location in Rockwall.

Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House announced that it would be closing its Fort Worth location after failing to reach an agreement with the owner.

Nedler knows these struggles very well.

"You have to look at your crystal ball and ask yourself, do we want to pay to stay here another month?" Nedler said.

But the pandemic has also posed problems for homeowners and owners.

"Homeowners have mortgages that they have to pay," said Steve Williamson, managing director of the retail services division of Transwestern, a private real estate company.

Williamson said that innovation is what will help companies survive in the long term.

“A landlord is giving you free rent for several months, will that save you if you have a bad concept? No, ”said Williamson. "But if they have a good concept, it could help them overcome the problem."

Nedler is already thinking about the future. But even he admits that a Lizard Lounge 2.0 would need to operate on different terms.

"When we reopen, I think we will reopen in another world," said Nedler.

