Home Entertainment Nordstrom Best Sales for May 2020

Nordstrom Best Sales for May 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Nordstrom Best Sales for May 2020

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / rpcebwchkjyizlajmr2p.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/rpcebwchkjyizlajmr2p.jpg 320w, https kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/rpcebwchkjyizlajmr2p.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / rpcebwchkjyizlajmr2p.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" rpcebwchkjyizlajmr2p "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your closet without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Nordstrom

The best Nordstrom Sales for May 2020 are here.

the new Atlantic-Pacific x Halogen Spring Capsule It's live with loads of bold women's wear, and Nordstrom is currently cutting 30% off the list price for all new items. We have chosen some of our Blair Eadie favorites online below, but you can find much more on the Nordstrom website.

And if you're looking for other bargains, we've handpicked many of our other favorite Nordstrom sale items below, including men's clothing, accessories and more. There are also free shipping and returns on everything.

Atlantic-Pacific Halogen Stripe Short Trench Jacket The | $ 104

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / rxf0vrwfytca0ltqdt2x.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/rxf0vrwfytca0ltqdt2x.png 320w, https kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/rxf0vrwfytca0ltqdt2x.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / rxf0vrwfytca0ltqdt2x.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" rxf0vrwfytca0ltqdt2x "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your closet without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

This bright and colorful short trench coat It is perfect for spring. Made of stretch cotton twill, it has a variety of stripes of various sizes with a striking color palette, and this new arrival from Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific is currently 30% off the list price.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Floral Smocked Utility Dress The | $ 69

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / wddkupg6miecjicybskl.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/wddkupg6miecjicybskl.png 320w, https: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/wddkupg6miecjicybskl.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / wddkupg6miecjicybskl.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" wddkupg6miecjicybskl "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your wardrobe without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

What is the best pair of ANC Bluetooth headphones for under $ 300?

The bold trend continues with this flowery shirt dress, which appears to have been taken directly from Blair Eadie's Instagram feed. With a smoky waistline and chest pockets, this vibrant look will turn heads. It has dropped $ 30 from the normal price.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Heart Floiled Stripe Sweater The | $ 55

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / uoey0whv5qsi8jm0wchz.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/uoey0whv5qsi8jm0wchz.png 320w, https kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/uoey0whv5qsi8jm0wchz.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / uoey0whv5qsi8jm0wchz.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" uoey0whv5qsi8jm0wchz "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your closet without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Here's another charming new Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific element, and this one is less bold yet has a unique aesthetic. This soft cotton blend sweater It has "velvety hearts", and Nordstrom has removed 30% of the list price for this new release.

Nike Sportswear Flight nylon jacket The | $ 60

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / u8pohh0tfxwxu8vmnj4m.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/u8pohh0tfxwxu8ng: 320p: https: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/u8pohh0tfxwxu8vmnj4m.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / u8pohh0tfxwxu8vmnj4m.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" u8pohh0tfxwxu8vmnj4m "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article without Exit your Update from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Nike throwback basketball jacket Remember the 90s style, for better or for worse, with wrinkled nylon and a striking color palette. You can rate this for your next impromptu session with a 40% discount off the list price.

Topman Dax Slim Fit Flat Ankle Pant The | $ 44

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / p3cdmvikv1b5jf3qxg6l.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/p3cdmvikv1b5jf3qxg6l.png // 320: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/p3cdmvikv1b5jf3qxg6l.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / p3cdmvikv1b5jf3qxg6l.png 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/p3cdmvikvx56 = "auto" data-chomp-id = "p3cdmvikv1b5jf3qxg6l" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales" data-anim-src = "http://roundups.theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Nordstrom

Stands out in cakes with Topman's Dax PantsThey have a snug fit but a tapered leg for comfort. It drops to just $ 44 from the usual price of $ 85, and you can pair it with the Dax suit jacket which was also reduced by 45% to $ 105.

Nordstrom Traditional No Fit Iron Dress Shirt The | $ 15

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / mdv99u64a9abszi3mlki.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/mdv99u64a9abszi3mlki.png 320w, https: //. kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/mdv99u64a9abszi3mlki.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / mdv99u64a9abszi3mlki.png 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/mdv99u64a9abszi3 = "auto" data-chomp-id = "mdv99u64a9abszi3mlki" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales" data-anim-src = "http://roundups.theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Nordstrom

Fill your wardrobe cheaply with Nordstrom Non-Iron Dress Shirts, which are currently reduced by 70% of the list price. They're made from wrinkle-resistant cotton with a straight neckline and single-button cuffs, and given the price of $ 15 and multiple color options, you might want to stock up on a great discount.

Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Plaid Wool Sweat Coat The | $ 259

%MINIFYHTML48f8188c4f2b784b8c247c01fcc8757815%
Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / urggy7nieo87rpwrbmay.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/urggy7nieo87rpwrbmay.png 320w, https: //. kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/urggy7nieo87rpwrbmay.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / urggy7nieo87rpwrbmay.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" urggy7nieo87rpwrbmay "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your wardrobe without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Ted Baker London has a wide range of wool sports coats for sale at Nordstrom, including this checkered number with classic notched lapels. This is 60% off the list price of $ 648, offering significant savings. Nordstrom recommends ordering one size larger as Ted Baker's sports coats are considered "extra slim fit".

Buy it now for $ 259

BP. Smocked off the shoulder The | $ 10-13

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / hwnt2rmbi9ufdj5gjl06.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/hwnt2rmbi9ufdj5gjl06.png // 320: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/hwnt2rmbi9ufdj5gjl06.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / hwnt2rmbi9ufdj5gjl06.png 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_autdable,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/hwnt2rmbi9uh06 = "auto" data-chomp-id = "hwnt2rmbi9ufdj5gjl06" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales" data-anim-src = "http://roundups.theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Nordstrom

Here is another option that is ideal for the coming months: a cotton off the shoulder top that allows you to take some rays while you feel so comfortable. It is available in normal and larger sizes in black, white, blue glitter and green thyme, and up to 60% discount depending on the options chosen.

Rodd & Gunn Queenstown Trim Down Jacket The | $ 280

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / peknhhxnb5gyh5e9iyjw.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/peknhhxnb5gyh5e9iyjw.png 320w, https kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/peknhhxnb5gyh5e9iyjw.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / peknhhxnb5gyh5e9iyjw.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" peknhhxnb5gyh5e9iyjw "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your closet without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

While you almost certainly don't need a hearty winter jacket right now, you can get a great deal if you can invest some cash now for later this year. Rodd & Gunn has insulated insulation Queenstown Genuine Shearling Cropped Jacket It is available in Tussock and Lava colors and is currently 60% off the list price of $ 698.

David Donohue Geometric Silk Tie The | $ 46

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / qlc7w6kyyo8ofmhl7seh.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/qlc7w6kyyo8ofmhl7seh.png 320w, https kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/qlc7w6kyyo8ofmhl7seh.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / qlc7w6kyyo8ofmhl7seh.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" qlc7w6kyyo8ofmhl7seh "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your wardrobe without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

This luxurious italian silk tie you're sure to add a bold accent to your next Zoom meeting. Available in pink and melon styles, it has a geometric pattern and currently sells for 60% off the regular price of $ 115.

Bonobos Moto Bomber Jacket The | $ 101

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / y8bkcosvdykmfsy8doq2.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/y8bkcosvdykmfsy8doq2.png 320w, https: //. kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/y8bkcosvdykmfsy8doq2.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / y8bkcosvdykmfsy8doq2.png 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/y8bkcosvdykmfsydo = "auto" data-chomp-id = "y8bkcosvdykmfsy8doq2" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales" data-anim-src = "http://roundups.theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Bonobos

Go for the clean finish with the Bonobos Moto Bomber JacketA slim, lightweight bomber with a baseball collar, button pockets and a sleek overall appeal. Currently you have a 40% discount on the list price on blackboard.

Nike React Sertu sneakers The | $ 92

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / ub1ymrfmzzcpdbhgcl5z.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ub1ymrfmzzcpdbhgcl5z.png 320w, https: kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/ub1ymrfmzzcpdbhgcl5z.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / ub1ymrfmzzcpdbhgcl5z.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ub1ymrfmzzcpdbhgcl5z "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your wardrobe without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Put a little flash on your feet with it Nike React Sertu sneakers, a pair of kicks for men inspired by the design of moccasins and military shoes. The label's logo, "THE10TH," pays tribute to Nike Army co-founder Bill Bowerman's WWII Army unit. These are well below the list price of $ 150.

Retrieve Pizza iPhone 11 Case The | $ 10

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / jazfubk5nxe0cuxtdgks.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/jazfubk5nxe0cuxtdgks.png 320w, https: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/jazfubk5nxe0cuxtdgks.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / jazfubk5nxe0cuxtdgks.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" jazfubk5nxe0cuxtdgks "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your wardrobe without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Every reading of the tarot card would be a guaranteed success if it showed pizza in its future, but even if the regulation the decks do not have such a card, you can put the desired design on the back of your iPhone 11. Retrieve the case It is available in sizes for all three iPhone 11 models and is currently 60% off the list price.

Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel Supply Co. The | $ 78

Illustration for the article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your Home With These Nordstrom Sales "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / ej4xckcodysfcpvqcbzd.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ej4xckcodysfcpvqcbzd.png 320w, https: // kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/ej4xckcodysfcpvqcbzd.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / ej4xckcodysfcpvqcbzd.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ej4xckcodysfcpvqcbzd "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article Update your closet without leaving from your home with these Nordstrom sales "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Diaper bags don't have to be drab. Case in point: Nova Sprout from Herschel Supply Co. The backpack is made to carry around your essential baby supplies, but it does it with a bit of style, as seen with this Summer Floral Black option. You have a 40% discount at this time.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©