No season 3 on CBS All Access, first two seasons purchased by CW – Up News Info

Kevin Williamson's Horror Anthology Series Tell me a story it will not return to CBS All Access for a third installment. The two existing seasons of the show, from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, have been acquired by CW. This will mark the debut of the television network of Tell me a story. It will also mark the return to the CW for The Vampire Diaries co-creator / executive producer Williamson and star Paul Wesley who star in both seasons of the CBS All Access series.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Tell me a story will continue to be available on CBS All Access on all platforms, with the CW licenses the first two seasons for a second chance. It is not yet clear whether Tell me a storyThe first season will run on CW in the summer or be maintained for the fall, as the new seasons of the current series of broadcast networks may not be ready for an autumn release due to the closure of production related to the coronavirus. CW is expected to reveal its fall schedule on Thursday.

The second season of Tell me a story it will remain exclusively on CBS All Access until the fourth quarter of 2020. The CW will be able to run it at any time after that. Due to CBS All Access's limited footprint, CW broadcasts would expose Tell me a story to a wider audience.

Tell me a story it takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reinvents them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern New York City, the first season of this serialized drama intertwines "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel" in an epic and subversive story of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder. Exploring a whole new set of characters, the second season of Tell me a story features the stories of three legendary princesses: "Beauty and the Beast", "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella" like you've never seen them before.

Brilliant Kevin Williamson brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know in modern thrillers, "said Julie McNamara, original CBS All Access EVP content." It's been a privilege Working with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan, and the Kapital Entertainment team, as well as the incredible cast of "Tell Me A Story," who did a phenomenal job of personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tales ".

The cast of the first season of Tell me a story It includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramírez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

Filmed on location in Nashville, season two of Tell me a story starring Paul Wesley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Ashley Madekwe.

From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, Tell me a story It is written and produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital. Additional executive producers include Liz Friedlander, who directed and produced the first two episodes of Season 1, and Michael Lohmann (Season 2).

